{{featured_button_text}}
Isabelle Bourne

Isabelle Bourne, a 6-foot-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, will join the Nebraska women’s basketball team next season.

 SCOTT BRUHN Nebraska Athletic Communications

Incoming Husker women's basketball player Isabelle Bourne scored five points to help Australia defeat Spain 64-55 Saturday in the semifinals of the FIBA Women's Basketball U19 World Cup in Bangkok.

Bourne also had nine rebounds and three assists in the victory.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, scored all of her points in the final minute of the first half as the Gems outscored Spain 25-10 in the second quarter as they erased a seven-point first-quarter deficit.

Australia will play in Sunday's championship game against the United States, which defeated Belgium 67-59 in Saturday's other semifinal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments