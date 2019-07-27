Incoming Husker women's basketball player Isabelle Bourne scored five points to help Australia defeat Spain 64-55 Saturday in the semifinals of the FIBA Women's Basketball U19 World Cup in Bangkok.
Bourne also had nine rebounds and three assists in the victory.
The 6-foot-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, scored all of her points in the final minute of the first half as the Gems outscored Spain 25-10 in the second quarter as they erased a seven-point first-quarter deficit.
Australia will play in Sunday's championship game against the United States, which defeated Belgium 67-59 in Saturday's other semifinal.