Better late than never: After missing opening week, the Huskers are ready to play — here's what to expect

The Nebraska women’s basketball team is scheduled to play its first game of the season Friday.
It will feel both like reaching the finish line of a long race and the start line to the four-month season.
It’s been about nine months since Nebraska’s last game, on March 5 at the Big Ten Tournament. The season came to an abrupt end. Nebraska lost its only game at the conference tournament after a first-half lead slipped away in a loss against Michigan.
With a 17-13 record, the Huskers probably would have played again in the WNIT, but then the season was canceled because of the pandemic.
Since then, it’s been a lot of waiting and wondering what would happen for this season. And Nebraska had to wait a little longer than most teams. The college season began Nov. 25, but due to COVID-19 problems with the Huskers, Nebraska didn’t play its first tentatively scheduled game.
So nine days after the season began, Nebraska will play its first game of the season Friday against Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. No fans will be allowed to attend the game.
Here is how things stand with the Huskers.
The roster: Nebraska’s situation has improved since two weeks ago when coach Amy Williams said Nebraska wouldn’t be able to play in Week 1 and had been practicing with only six or seven players some days due to injuries or illness.
Nebraska should have 10 of the 12 players on the roster available to play Friday.
“It’s better than two weeks ago because we have 10 players available to play (Friday) as of right now,” Williams said. “Obviously we have day before and day of (COVID-19) testing still coming. I think that makes me feel much, much better. We had some early problems with a broken nose and concussions that held people out for multiple weeks, and then we had some illness that held people out for multiple weeks.”
Graduate transfer guard MiCole Cayton and transfer guard Nailah Dillard won’t be playing to start the season. Cayton had knee surgery and hasn’t been fully cleared. She may be able to play some by the end of the month. Dillard is also injured and won’t be playing anytime soon.
Still a waiting game: There will still be some anxious moments for the coaches leading up to the game to see if it will be played, especially so for Nebraska’s three nonconference games, when there are stricter rules on whether a game can be played. Because not all conferences are doing six-days-a-week testing like the Big Ten, just one confirmed positive COVID-19 test by a player prior to the game could mean the contest would be canceled. During the Big Ten season, because every team is testing regularly, a player who tests positive can be isolated and the game may still be played.
With Oral Roberts, there may be a better chance of the game being played because they’ve been testing regularly after already playing two games. But for Nebraska’s game against Idaho State on Sunday, just one positive test could cancel the game.
Opponents will be tested twice after arriving in Lincoln.
"For all three of our nonconference games, we’ll be kind of hoping that those can happen,” Williams said.
Limited game situations: Usually Nebraska would have played a scrimmage against another NCAA Division I team and an exhibition game, but that didn’t happen this year.
Nebraska had two intrasquad scrimmages, each with 40 minutes of game time.
“We did a couple of scrimmage situations where we could play with the pumped-in crowd noise and with the table crew and officials and things like that, just to do the best we could to simulate what we’re going to be doing here (Friday),” Williams said.
The Huskers are also limited this year on the number of male practice players they can bring in to help at practice. But there has been an NCAA waiver for graduate managers and noncoaching staff members to be able to do more on the court to allow for more scrimmage work.
The captains: Senior Kate Cain, junior Sam Haiby and sophomore Isabelle Bourne are team captains for the season. They were captain interns during the summer, and then officially got the job a few weeks ago when the captains’ "C" was added to their practice jerseys.
Williams has liked what she’s seen from the leaders. On a recent off day, Bourne came in and gave a refresher on the Huskers’ zone offense to some of the new players.
Bourne vs. Bourne: Bourne, the forward from Australia, will get to play against her sister when Idaho State comes to Lincoln on Sunday. Callie Bourne is a junior guard for Idaho State, and Williams says it’s possible that there are times when Isabelle could be guarding her older sister during the game.
Off we go: Five Huskers could be playing their first game for Nebraska on Friday. And some of the players haven’t practiced much recently, so their conditioning and experience in the offense isn’t ideal. But after nine months, it’s game on.
“I’m quite sure that once we tip it up, there is going to be times in that first 40 minutes where we feel like, ‘Oh, this is for sure the starting line,’” Williams said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
