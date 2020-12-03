Better late than never: After missing opening week, the Huskers are ready to play — here's what to expect

With Oral Roberts, there may be a better chance of the game being played because they’ve been testing regularly after already playing two games. But for Nebraska’s game against Idaho State on Sunday, just one positive test could cancel the game.

Opponents will be tested twice after arriving in Lincoln.

"For all three of our nonconference games, we’ll be kind of hoping that those can happen,” Williams said.

Limited game situations: Usually Nebraska would have played a scrimmage against another NCAA Division I team and an exhibition game, but that didn’t happen this year.

Nebraska had two intrasquad scrimmages, each with 40 minutes of game time.

“We did a couple of scrimmage situations where we could play with the pumped-in crowd noise and with the table crew and officials and things like that, just to do the best we could to simulate what we’re going to be doing here (Friday),” Williams said.

The Huskers are also limited this year on the number of male practice players they can bring in to help at practice. But there has been an NCAA waiver for graduate managers and noncoaching staff members to be able to do more on the court to allow for more scrimmage work.