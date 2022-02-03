Behind their 'awesome passer,' Huskers cap 4-0 homestand with victory against Nittany Lions

Three months into the season for the Nebraska women’s basketball team and point guard Jaz Shelley is still finding new ways to make you say "Wow."

Earlier in the season it was her shooting — she had a 30-point game. Now she’s not always scoring as much, but Nebraska may be just as good or better when she’s not.

Freshman forward Alexis Markowski scored 18 points, Isabelle Bourne scored 14 and Shelley had another great all-around game to lead the Huskers to a 76-61 win against Penn State on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This was the final game of a four-game homestand, and the Huskers went 4-0, taking care of business against four teams below them in the Big Ten standings. Nebraska (16-4, 6-4 Big Ten) moved into the top half of the Big Ten standings with the win.

Shelley, who joined the Huskers last summer after playing her first two seasons at Oregon, scored six points and had career highs of 11 assists and 12 rebounds.

In the first half, Shelley orchestrated the Husker offense into getting a lot of open shots. Midway through the second quarter, Shelley had six assists on Nebraska’s 10 made baskets.

Shelley made a pass through the lane to Bourne for a basket at the hoop, she made a short pass to Ruby Porter for a three-pointer, and she found Ashley Scoggin on the wing for another three.

At one point, Shelley hadn’t scored but had eight rebounds and six assists.

Nebraska had 13 assists on 13 makes in the first half.

When Shelley announced she was coming to Nebraska, what stood out first was her shooting — she made 10 three-pointers in one game — but she’s offered much more.

She leads Nebraska with 102 assists and 153 rebounds. Sometimes she gets the rebound and then in a flash is up the court and setting up the next basket.

Bourne, who had known Shelley for many years growing up in Australia, knew Shelley would make the Huskers better.

“She could fit into pretty much any team,” Bourne said. “She’s a player that’s going to know her role and she’s going to make people better around her, and she’s a great teammate in the sense. I’ve seen her grow as a player, and it’s so amazing to watch her flourish in this environment. I’m so proud of her.”

Markowski says she’s lucky to play with a great player like Shelley.

“Jaz is an incredible player and an awesome passer,” Markowski said. “Who wouldn’t want to have a point guard that wants to pass first rather than score? I would say all of our guards are like that. Allison (Weidner) and Sam (Haiby), they all have a lot of assists. I just love playing with guards that are unselfish and willing to pass the ball in the paint.”

Haiby scored seven points, moving her into 18th on Nebraska’s all-time career scoring list.

Nebraska improved its shooting from its Tuesday outing against Rutgers, hitting 42% from the field and making seven three-pointers. Nebraska had 23 assists on 28 field goals.

Just like during its last game, Nebraska played a strong fourth quarter to pull away for the win. This time, Nebraska outscored Penn State 23-11 in the final quarter. Weidner scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth.

Penn State, which has lost five straight games, was led by guard Makenna Marisa with 27 points.

Penn State made a lot of shots late in the third quarter and to start the fourth quarter, and twice pulled to within two points in the fourth quarter.

Weidner scored two big baskets in the fourth on an inbounds play and a drive to the basket to put the Huskers back up by six points.

After trailing early in the first quarter, Nebraska made three straight shots — Weidner on a jumper, Porter on a three-pointer and Annika Stewart on a jumper — to put the Huskers up 20-12, and they never trailed again.

Nebraska plays at No. 17 Maryland on Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.