Behind ferocious defense and balanced scoring attack, Nebraska sinks Iowa in Big Ten opener

The Husker women's basketball team, fueled by five players scoring in double digits and a scrappy defense, defeated rival Iowa 78-69 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena to win its Big Ten opener and improve to 11-1.
“We’re really excited to start league play with a win and protect our home court,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said. “I thought we got great contributions from everybody who got opportunities to get out there and make plays for us.”
Going into the game, it appeared Nebraska's backcourt would face a tall task. The Hawkeyes started two guards who average 15 points a game in Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle, a former Husker recruit.
Even though Doyle scored 19 points for Iowa, the Husker defense held the Hawkeye backcourt to 7-of-32 shooting while forcing 18 turnovers and seven steals.
“I thought one thing defensively that was a huge key was slowing them down in transition. I also thought our kids did a pretty good job of really trying to commit to taking away advanced passes where they really hurt you in transition,” said Williams.
For Iowa coach Lisa Bluder, it was the Huskers’ ball pressure that put the Hawkeyes in an uncomfortable position.
“They did a good job of denying one pass away pretty well. I thought they did a good job of forcing us a little bit out of our rhythm,” Bluder said.
When looking at the frontcourt, Kate Cain was hard to miss. The junior center turned in her first double-double of the season that included 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.
It was a different matchup for Cain this time around, not having to face former Hawkeye and National Player of the Year Megan Gustafson. Instead, it was sophomore forward Monika Czinano who gave Cain as much as she could handle, scoring 16 points along with 17 rebounds.
“Megan (Gustafson) was obviously a great player, but their big (Czinano) was still a really talented player,” said Cain. “She has improved so much since last year because I remember playing a few minutes against her last year and now she’s a completely different player.”
It wasn’t pretty to begin things for Nebraska as the Huskers faced a perplexing Iowa zone. After Nebraska scored the opening two points, Alexis Sevillian hit a three-pointer and Czinano scored five straight to give Iowa a quick 8-2 lead.
But as much as Iowa looked in control in the first few minutes, it started to unravel when the NU's scrappy defense started to force some turnovers. After a couple of steals, the Huskers used a 9-2 run to take a 11-10 lead. Back-and-forth action ensued with Iowa clinging to a 21-18 lead at the end of the first quarter.
With the score tied at 27 in the middle of the second, Williams called upon guards Kristian Hudson and Trinity Brady. Both hit back-to-back threes and, with an Isabelle Bourne layup, Nebraska turned in an 8-0 run to take a 35-27 lead. The Huskers finished the half with a 38-34 advantage.
The back-and-forth action continued in the third quarter, but a short 6-3 run at the end of the period gave Nebraska a 57-52 lead going into the final frame.
The action slowed down in the fourth quarter, with a combined 18 fouls by the two squads and many trips to the free-throw line. Both teams shot 11-for-16 from the line, but a dreadful 3-for-15 line from the field and an 0-for-6 mark for threes in the quarter doomed Iowa.
Nebraska’s Nicea Eliely scored 12 points, Hannah Whitish had 11, and Sam Haiby and Leigha Brown each scored 10. Iowa's McKenna Warnock scored 14 points off the bench.
Next up, the Huskers’ hit the road for the first time in almost a month when they take on Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan, on Tuesday at noon.