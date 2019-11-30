Behind a fast defensive start, Whitish, Huskers cruise past Sacred Heart in Las Vegas

The Nebraska women started the game with an 8-0 run, including back-to-back three-pointers by Hannah Whitish, and the Huskers cruised to a 72-49 win Saturday over Sacred Heart at the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas.
The Huskers led 19-7 after the first quarter and 36-18 at halftime. Nebraska limited Sacred Heart to just four made field goals in the first half, including 1-for-12 on three-pointers. The Pioneers had hit a season-high 10 threes in their previous game, a 66-60 win over Detroit Mercy on Friday.
"We did a good job of taking away the three-point shot and the baseline drive where they create a lot of those shots, so I was pleased with that early," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said in a postgame radio interview. "We didn't sustain it 40 full minutes, but I thought early in the ballgame we were really focused on that."
The Huskers' defense allowed them to overcome a drought of their own. Nebraska finished the first half 1-for-9 from the field, going scoreless the final 3 minutes, 15 seconds.
After Sacred Heart's Adrianne Hagood started the second half with a layup to cut the Husker lead to 16 points, Nebraska steadily pulled away, opening up a 59-34 lead on Taylor Kissinger's three-pointer with just under 2 minutes left in the third quarter.
Whitish led the Huskers with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting, all on three-pointers. Kissinger had 11 points off the bench. Hagood led the Pioneers with 16 points.
Williams said Whitish — and the team as a whole — is more dangerous when the senior is looking to create more scoring opportunities.
"Our whole team plays better when Hannah is more aggressive offensively," Williams said. "I thought she did that tonight and our team did a great job of finding her."
Nebraska (7-1) will return to action to host Duke on Wednesday as part of the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
"I just know the past two years, we haven't won an ACC Challenge game," Kissinger said. "So I think a big mindset is to come out and do what we have been doing on the court, communicating and playing really good team defense and really good team offense.
"We're just going to take it one day at a time and one game at a time."