'Beast off the bench' for Nebraska women's basketball team goes off again in win

Nebraska had a modest 23-19 lead before Brown went off in the second quarter.

She made back-to-back threes, then a free throw, and then another three that gave Nebraska a 10-point lead. Only 15 minutes into the game Brown had tied her career-high with four threes.

“I think my teammates did a great job of getting me open,” Brown said. “I know the bigs were sitting great screens, and then the guards were able to create. I got to get going early and got some open looks.”

The 12 points Brown scored in the second quarter were more than the six scored by Manhattan in the second quarter.

“It feels great to see that work paying off, and I just want to carry it over into conference play,” Brown said.

In the first quarter Manhattan kept the game close by shooting 5-of-9 on threes. But Nebraska did a better job of finding the Jaspers’ shooters in the second quarter and Brown went off so Nebraska led 37-25 at halftime.

Brown kept going in the third quarter, scoring on a drive to the basket and on a putback. She also scored on another putback in the fourth quarter,

Everybody knows Brown can shoot, but she fought for some points inside, too.