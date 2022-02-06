Bad start hurts Nebraska women in loss at No. 17 Maryland

Chloe Bibby scored 21 points to lead No. 17 Maryland to an 80-65 win against Nebraska in a Big Ten women’s basketball game in College Park, Maryland, on Sunday.

Maryland, the top program in the Big Ten, led by 23 just 16 minutes into the game.

Most of Nebraska’s offense came from Ashley Scoggin and Allison Weidner. Scoggin had career highs for points (20) and three-pointers (six). Weidner scored eight, all in the second half.

Nebraska’s second-leading scorer, Jaz Shelley, was held scoreless on 0 for 10 shooting.

Nebraska had its four-game winning streak come to an end, and dropped to 17-5 overall and 6-5 in the Big Ten.

Maryland operated at a high level in the first half on both offense and defense. Maryland led 26-11 after the first quarter, with 12 of those points coming on points off turnovers.

While Nebraska was committing turnovers, Maryland was hitting shots, making 9-for-20 in the first quarter.

Maryland kept going in the second quarter, and with an 11-0 run took a 37-14 lead. Nebraska missed 10 of its 11 first shots in the second quarter.

Maryland led 43-20 at halftime.

Maryland outscored Nebraska in points off turnovers 26-15.

Nebraska’s next game is Thursday at No. 23 Ohio State.

Check back for updates to this story.

