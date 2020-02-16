Bad finish costs Nebraska women in loss to No. 19 Northwestern

Veronica Burton scored 21 points to lead the No. 19-ranked Northwestern women’s basketball team to a 60-56 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.
The loss will be another major disappointment for the Huskers (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten), who came up short of getting another win against a ranked team.
Nebraska had a 56-51 lead with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game, but did not score again. Northwestern scored nine consecutive points to end the game, including the go-ahead basket by Lindsey Pulliam with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska had a turnover and an offensive foul in the final minute of the game.
Early in the third quarter, Nebraska reached its largest lead of the game, 39-29.
But then the Huskers went about four minutes without scoring, with four turnovers in that stretch, and Northwestern cut its deficit to two points to start the fourth quarter.
Kate Cain had a double-double for the Huskers with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also had seven blocked shots.
