Bad finish costs Nebraska women in loss to No. 19 Northwestern

Veronica Burton scored 21 points to lead the No. 19-ranked Northwestern women’s basketball team to a 60-56 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Evanston, Illinois.

The loss will be another major disappointment for the Huskers (16-10, 6-9 Big Ten), who came up short of getting another win against a ranked team.

Nebraska had a 56-51 lead with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game, but did not score again. Northwestern scored nine consecutive points to end the game, including the go-ahead basket by Lindsey Pulliam with 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska had a turnover and an offensive foul in the final minute of the game.

Early in the third quarter, Nebraska reached its largest lead of the game, 39-29.

But then the Huskers went about four minutes without scoring, with four turnovers in that stretch, and Northwestern cut its deficit to two points to start the fourth quarter.