Australian Huskers Bourne, Shelley lead women's basketball team to win at Illinois

The Nebraska women’s basketball team scored the first nine points of the game and never trailed during an 82-63 win against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois.

Nebraska got great games from its two players from Australia. Jaz Shelley scored 21 points with five three-pointers. Isabelle Bourne added 17 points, including 10 of NU's first 12.

Bella Cravens added 12 points and Alexis Markowski scored seven.

Nebraska ended a two-game losing streak and got back above .500 in the Big Ten (7-6). The Huskers are in a stretch of three games in five days and play again Monday against No. 7 Indiana.

Nebraska sprinted to a 14-2 lead just five minutes into the game.

Illinois (6-14, 1-8) hasn’t won in more than one month.

Nebraska has won seven straight games in the series.

Check back for updates to this story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.