Ashley Scoggin took the lead in recruiting to land spot with Nebraska women's basketball team

She then headed for Salt Lake Community College, but suffered another ACL injury in her first season there. Her second surgery wasn’t successful, although she wouldn’t know that until months later when a different doctor examined her. So then she had a third knee surgery.

But she never gave up on basketball, through three reconstructive knee surgeries, and three years at a junior college.

“I love basketball so much,” Scoggin said. “I’ve been playing since I was in the second grade. I just grew to love it a lot. It’s my sanctuary. Even though it’s kind of like my job right now because you’re going to school to play basketball and get your education. Whenever I thought about why am I still doing this, (the answer) was because I’ve always had the dream to play at the highest level possible and reach my full potential. And I can’t reach that if I give up.”

Scoggin has moved to Lincoln but still hasn’t been able to meet most of her teammates. She’s in the process of getting both the usual medical clearance that new athletes go through, as well as the clearance for COVID-19 necessary for all Nebraska athletes. She’s hoping to be able to begin the voluntary workouts soon.