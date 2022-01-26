Amy Williams says Huskers had 'several positive COVID tests,' which led to two postponements

After 10 days between games, the Nebraska women’s basketball team should be back on Thursday.
The Huskers are scheduled to play Wisconsin at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be on BTN.
It’s a rare setup for major college basketball, with the Nebraska men’s basketball team playing the same team in the same arena at 4 p.m.
The Nebraska women had to postpone both of their games last week due to several positive COVID-19 test results for both players and staff members.
Nebraska’s last game was a loss at Iowa on Jan. 16. Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley and two staffers were already in protocol for that game, and more positive cases came up two days later.
That caused Nebraska to postpone the Jan. 20 game against Rutgers.
“Just several positive tests,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said of what triggered the postponement. “Several positive COVID tests that came back, along with some other injuries.
“Ultimately there was just a substantial amount of positive tests that put us below the safe harbor limits on number of available bodies to play."
The positive results came after players and staff joined other UNL students and staff in being tested when the second semester began on Jan. 18.
“We had protocols in place to keep our campus safe and keep our community safe and with that, I think there were plenty of positive tests that came from otherwise asymptomatic student-athletes,” Williams said. “Certainly it was something that we were not anticipating and didn’t expect, but we’re grateful for all of the people that have helped us work through it.”
Williams said the roster is in a better spot now, and the players are eager to get back to doing what they love to do.
Nebraska has a roster of 14 available players this season (Trinity Brady is injured and Tatiana Popa is expected to redshirt) but was down to just six players at one recent practice due to COVID protocols and injuries.
Those players were still able to get in some good work because they could play against the team’s male practice players.
“I thought we were able to put together productive practices to be as effective as we could be with limited numbers,” Williams said. “We did have an extra day off in there where we just took the entire day off.”
Some players were scheduled to return to practice for the first time on Wednesday. Most players should be available Thursday, although they may play limited minutes.
Because of the rare doubleheader, men's basketball ticketholders will be able to attend the women's game and sit in select general admission areas for free. Fans will need to exit PBA following the men's game before reentry at any door prior to the women's game.
“We’re hopeful that’s going to lead to another fabulous crowd,” Williams said. “We’ve had outstanding support this year, and great crowds.”
The Huskers will celebrate Australia Night on Thursday with 700 fans receiving posters featuring Nebraska's trio of Australians — Isabelle Bourne, Ruby Porter and Shelley. Australia Day is celebrated on Jan. 26 and is the official national day of Australia.
The families of Porter and Shelley will be at the game and able to watch a game person for the first time in a long time.
