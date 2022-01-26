Amy Williams says Huskers had 'several positive COVID tests,' which led to two postponements

“We had protocols in place to keep our campus safe and keep our community safe and with that, I think there were plenty of positive tests that came from otherwise asymptomatic student-athletes,” Williams said. “Certainly it was something that we were not anticipating and didn’t expect, but we’re grateful for all of the people that have helped us work through it.”

Williams said the roster is in a better spot now, and the players are eager to get back to doing what they love to do.

Nebraska has a roster of 14 available players this season (Trinity Brady is injured and Tatiana Popa is expected to redshirt) but was down to just six players at one recent practice due to COVID protocols and injuries.

Those players were still able to get in some good work because they could play against the team’s male practice players.

“I thought we were able to put together productive practices to be as effective as we could be with limited numbers,” Williams said. “We did have an extra day off in there where we just took the entire day off.”