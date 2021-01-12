Amy Williams provides update on injury to Isabelle Bourne

Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne is the latest player on a lengthy list of injuries for the Nebraska women’s basketball team this season.

The sophomore forward and co-captain from Australia was injured in the final minute of Nebraska’s upset victory over No. 23 Michigan State on Sunday, after leading the Huskers with 18 points.

Bourne was in a lot of pain and needed to be helped off the court with an apparent ankle injury. On Tuesday, roughly over 48 hours after the injury happened, coach Amy Williams said she doesn’t know how long Bourne will be out of the lineup, if at all.

The encouraging news is that Williams didn’t say the injury was season-ending, as was announced in previous injuries to Taylor Kissinger and Nailah Dillard.

Bourne is Nebraska’s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, and also one of the Huskers’ top players on defense.

During an hourlong appearance on the Husker Sports Network on Tuesday evening, Williams described Bourne’s injury as “day-to-day.”