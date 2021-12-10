Amy Williams knows you're excited, but here's what she's telling her team about growing buzz around 9-0 start

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.
Amy Williams knows you're excited. She is, too. Her Nebraska women's basketball team is 9-0 and just beat a tough Minnesota team on the road.
But the coach recently cautioned her team about the other side of having success. The part where more people start to pay attention, upping the ante of expectations.
Call it a good problem to have.
"We've just spent a lot of time here lately talking about the fact that sometimes with increased success or wins/losses comes increased pressure, increased expectations," Williams said. "We've just tried to block all of that stuff out and stay focused on what needs to happen in this moment for our team to continue to be the best we are capable of."
The Huskers will go for consecutive win No. 10 to open the season Saturday when they host Indiana State at 1 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Not only is Nebraska starting to turn heads locally, but the nation is also paying attention. The Huskers are ranked fifth in the entire country in the NCAA's NET rankings, which is a central tool used to determine NCAA Tournament seeding.
Another solid week would likely lift Nebraska into the national polls, and ESPN currently pegs Williams' group as a team that will play in the NCAA Tournament, which the program has done only once (2016-17) since Williams took over in 2016.
While Williams and the coaching staff haven't explicitly told the team not to pay attention to the growing buzz, they've reinforced an adjacent idea.
"We don't say, 'Don't listen,' and we really don't say, 'Pay attention and listen,' we just try to say that stuff is all outside of our control and when we get within our circle we know what really matters," Williams said.
The Huskers just completed a four-game stretch on the road that included wins over three teams considered top-75 teams in the country: San Diego (69 NET), Wake Forest (57) and Minnesota (67).
The win against the Golden Gophers is one that can pay dividends later in the season. The Huskers led for the majority of the game before Minnesota rallied to take a four-point lead with four minutes left.
Nebraska didn't flinch; instead, it bucked back behind Sam Haiby, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Huskers to a 70-67 triumph.
"The biggest place that we feel like that's going to show some payoff for us is when we get to that point where we are in that position again and you know there are going to be opportunities where you're on the road in a hostile environment," Williams said.
Bringing along Kendall Coley: The 6-foot-2 forward had a unique first taste of college basketball last season, joining the Huskers in the middle of the season after graduating high school early and taking advantage of an NCAA rule that didn't count last season toward a student athlete's eligibility.
Coley, a prized piece of Williams' recruiting last season as a top-50 prospect in the country, is progressing steadily as she continues to find her footing.
As Williams puts it, Coley was "thrown into the deep end" a season ago, and is embracing her role this season, which is to play hard defense and rebound.
"I think there have been several games where she's completely changed or impacted the game with her defense," Williams said.