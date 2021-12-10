Amy Williams knows you're excited, but here's what she's telling her team about growing buzz around 9-0 start

While Williams and the coaching staff haven't explicitly told the team not to pay attention to the growing buzz, they've reinforced an adjacent idea.

"We don't say, 'Don't listen,' and we really don't say, 'Pay attention and listen,' we just try to say that stuff is all outside of our control and when we get within our circle we know what really matters," Williams said.

The Huskers just completed a four-game stretch on the road that included wins over three teams considered top-75 teams in the country: San Diego (69 NET), Wake Forest (57) and Minnesota (67).

The win against the Golden Gophers is one that can pay dividends later in the season. The Huskers led for the majority of the game before Minnesota rallied to take a four-point lead with four minutes left.

Nebraska didn't flinch; instead, it bucked back behind Sam Haiby, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to help the Huskers to a 70-67 triumph.

"The biggest place that we feel like that's going to show some payoff for us is when we get to that point where we are in that position again and you know there are going to be opportunities where you're on the road in a hostile environment," Williams said.