Amy Williams explains why a now-depleted Nebraska women's team didn't use all of its scholarship spots

“(Cayton) has a few tests on the schedule in the near future, and if she can get to certain standards, that will help that along, but we’re not there just yet,” Williams said.

Roster management is a balancing act, and Williams has chosen to not use all 15 scholarships during each of her five seasons at Nebraska. That included Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament team in Williams’ second season (12 players on scholarship). The next season, after two players ended their careers early, Nebraska had 11.

The Husker men’s basketball team also had some roster challenges last season, and for its final game of the season was down to seven scholarship players and two fill-in players from the Husker football team.

The women’s basketball scholarship limit is two more than men’s basketball, as part of Title IX compliance.

What is Williams’ philosophy on roster size?