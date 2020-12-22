Amy Williams doesn't want injuries to be an excuse for Nebraska women

The roster situation isn’t good now for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.

During Nebraska’s last game, a 36-point loss against Indiana on Sunday, Nebraska had just seven players available due to injuries on what was already a small roster.

Nebraska starter Trinity Brady has missed three games with an ankle injury, and reserve guard Ruby Porter has missed one game with an ankle injury. MiCole Cayton hasn’t been cleared yet following offseason knee surgery.

Nebraska already had two season-ending injuries (Taylor Kissinger and Nailah Dillard), and a player transfer just two games into the season (Makenzie Helms).

But Nebraska fifth-year coach Amy Williams says the Huskers have to find a way to win.

“We just don’t want to be the type of team that continues to use that as an excuse,” said Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “We want to keep getting better with the players that we do have available that are trying to gut it out for us and fight through some things.