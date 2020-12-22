Amy Williams doesn't want injuries to be an excuse for Nebraska women

The roster situation isn’t good now for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
During Nebraska’s last game, a 36-point loss against Indiana on Sunday, Nebraska had just seven players available due to injuries on what was already a small roster.
Nebraska starter Trinity Brady has missed three games with an ankle injury, and reserve guard Ruby Porter has missed one game with an ankle injury. MiCole Cayton hasn’t been cleared yet following offseason knee surgery.
Nebraska already had two season-ending injuries (Taylor Kissinger and Nailah Dillard), and a player transfer just two games into the season (Makenzie Helms).
But Nebraska fifth-year coach Amy Williams says the Huskers have to find a way to win.
“We just don’t want to be the type of team that continues to use that as an excuse,” said Williams in an interview on the Husker Sports Network. “We want to keep getting better with the players that we do have available that are trying to gut it out for us and fight through some things.
“We just want those players to continue to get in better condition and better shape to be able to handle and tolerate and sustain, and continue to play at the highest abilities that they have, even playing higher minutes than normal and fatigue.”
With only seven players against Indiana, four of Nebraska’s starters each played at least 30 minutes. And Nebraska had to have two freshmen play at least 20 minutes, including 26 from walk-on guard Whitney Brown.
Nebraska (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) will play the second game of a two-game road trip through Indiana on Wednesday. The Huskers will play Purdue (4-2, 1-1) at 1 p.m., with the contest on TV on the Big Ten Network.
With UNL on winter break, the team stayed in Indiana following Sunday’s game.
One thing that could help the Huskers is making more three-pointers. Nebraska’s best three-point shooter, Ashley Scoggin, attempted one three-pointer against the Hoosiers, and missed. Nebraska was just 4-for-20 on threes.
“There were a couple of times where (Scoggin) turned down shots that we would love to see her take, and she’s going to learn the more time she gets with us that she can’t afford to turn down any open looks,” Williams said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.