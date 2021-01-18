Amy Williams applauds her team's 'grit' as string of ranked teams gives way to struggling opponents

Coach Amy Williams wishes all of the players who attended those team meetings this summer for the Nebraska women’s basketball team were able to play right now.
Instead, Nebraska’s roster has been rocked by injuries, beginning with Taylor Kissinger in September and continuing as recently as last week when starter Isabelle Bourne suffered an ankle injury.
Those injuries mean that Nebraska only had seven players available in its last game. But the Huskers still won, beating then-No. 15 Ohio State for Nebraska’s third win this season against a ranked team.
And while Williams would like to have more players to work with, she loves that Nebraska appears to be the team it set out to be this summer when work for the season ramped up.
“A lot of the offseason we talked about really defining what we want our team to look like, and I thought this performance (against Ohio State) really kind of was the picture of what we would like for our team,” Williams said. “Just grit and toughness and playing every possession and getting contributions from everywhere. Sharing the basketball, with 17 assists on 24 made baskets.”
Nebraska’s three wins against ranked teams already equal the number of ranked wins from the past two seasons combined.
Just last month Nebraska (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) was on a three-game losing streak. In past years it may have been hard for Nebraska to pull out of that, but this team upset then-No. 15 Northwestern on New Year’s Eve, and then added more quality wins against Rutgers, then-No. 23 Michigan State and Ohio State.
It’s Nebraska’s fight that Williams is most proud of about this year’s squad.
“Just that fight that they continue to show. I’m really proud of that,” Williams said. “I think it’s been pretty well documented that we’ve talked about from the beginning of this summer about really wanting to be able to handle adversity. We wanted that to be a part of our identity. We’ve kind of worded it as handle the curveball. We’ve been thrown quite a bit of adversity this year and just continued to stay steady in our fight. No matter what comes our way we just keep competing and try to get better at ourselves. That’s something that I’m really proud of them for.”
The fight Williams refers to often shows up on defense. Ohio State was averaging 90 points per game, but Nebraska’s group held the Buckeyes to just nine points during the second quarter of a 63-55 win.
Against Michigan State, the Spartans outscored the Huskers 18-8 in the third quarter to take the lead. But Nebraska didn’t back down and used a 12-2 fourth-quarter run to win.
And then Nebraska had to play Ohio State without Bourne, one of its best players. But the Huskers got a little more from every player, especially on defense, and got another win.
“They didn’t want to let Issie (Bourne) down,” Williams said.
Now comes an interesting stretch of the season when Nebraska plays four straight games against the four teams at the bottom of the Big Ten standings — Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin and Penn State.
Can Nebraska avoid a letdown and continue to make a move up the league standings when it’s favored in games? Does Nebraska’s roster situation improve, or is it affected even more by injuries or COVID-19 reasons?
That stretch of games starts with Nebraska hosting Minnesota (2-7, 1-6 Big Ten) at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Other players have been up for the challenge with Nebraska’s lineup shorthanded, including the team's three freshmen — Ruby Porter, Annika Stewart and Whitney Brown.
Brown, a Grand Island native, played 28 minutes against Ohio State, something she didn’t expect to happen when she accepted a walk-on offer.
“I did not think that would happen,” Brown said. “I’m glad to be thrown into situations like that, and I’m very happy with Coach being able to trust me like that. I know the first few games I was very nervous to go in, but this team is amazing. They’re always there for you no matter what.”
Against Ohio State, Brown scored 14 points, made 4 of 8 three-pointers, and didn’t commit a turnover.
