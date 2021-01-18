Amy Williams applauds her team's 'grit' as string of ranked teams gives way to struggling opponents

Coach Amy Williams wishes all of the players who attended those team meetings this summer for the Nebraska women’s basketball team were able to play right now.

Instead, Nebraska’s roster has been rocked by injuries, beginning with Taylor Kissinger in September and continuing as recently as last week when starter Isabelle Bourne suffered an ankle injury.

Those injuries mean that Nebraska only had seven players available in its last game. But the Huskers still won, beating then-No. 15 Ohio State for Nebraska’s third win this season against a ranked team.

And while Williams would like to have more players to work with, she loves that Nebraska appears to be the team it set out to be this summer when work for the season ramped up.

“A lot of the offseason we talked about really defining what we want our team to look like, and I thought this performance (against Ohio State) really kind of was the picture of what we would like for our team,” Williams said. “Just grit and toughness and playing every possession and getting contributions from everywhere. Sharing the basketball, with 17 assists on 24 made baskets.”

Nebraska’s three wins against ranked teams already equal the number of ranked wins from the past two seasons combined.