Alexis Markowski, who is giving NU a spark off the bench, earns player of the week award
Alexis Markowski, who is giving NU a spark off the bench, earns player of the week award

Midland vs. Nebraska, 11.1

Nebraska freshman forward Alexis Markowski (40) passes the ball around Midland's Erin Prusa during an exhibition game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 1.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten Conference freshmen of the week.

Markowski, a 6-foot-3 forward out of Lincoln Pius X, averaged six points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes per game off the bench for the Huskers in a pair of wins at The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament in San Diego.

She closed the tournament with seven points and seven rebounds to go with her first career assist and a blocked shot in 14 minutes in a championship game win over the host Toreros.

Through the first seven games of her college career Markowski has averaged 8.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 14 minutes per game.

Markowski is Nebraska's first Big Ten freshman-of-the-week honoree since Sam Haiby captured the award in 2019.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

