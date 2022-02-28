Alexis Markowski is the Big Ten freshman of the week — again

Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten women's basketball freshman of the week for the eighth time Monday.

Markowski's heap of weekly freshman awards is the third-most in league history. It's the sixth time in the past eight weeks she's earned the accolade.

The Big Ten season awards will be announced at 11 a.m. Tuesday, and Markowski is a strong candidate for Big Ten freshman of the year.

Markowski helped Nebraska to a 2-0 record last week.

During Sunday’s win against Northwestern, Markowski scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds. She made 6 of 10 shots from the floor, including a pair of first-half three-pointers.

In a win against Wisconsin earlier in the week, Markowski also provided a big presence inside with 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.

Nebraska finished sixth place in the Big Ten with an 11-7 record. The Huskers earned a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will play the winner of Illinois-Wisconsin in the second round on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

With a win, the Huskers would play Michigan in the third round.

