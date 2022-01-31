Alexis Markowski earns Big Ten freshman of the week honors again

Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after helping Nebraska win two games last week.

In Sunday’s win against Purdue she scored a game-high 23 points, including making all three three-point attempts. She also had seven rebounds.

Earlier in the week she led Nebraska with 15 points and eight rebounds during a 33-point win against Wisconsin.

Markowski has been the freshman of the week three times in the past four weeks, and five times overall.

This week Markowski was also one of the four finalists for the Big Ten player of the week, which went to Michigan’s Naz Hillmon. Hillmon averaged 26 points and 12 rebounds in two wins last week.

