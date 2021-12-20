Alexis Markowski again recognized Big Ten's freshman of the week

Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski is the co-freshman of the week for Big Ten women’s basketball.

During Sunday’s win against Drake she had her second straight double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds in just over 16 minutes of action.

She made 6 of 8 shots from the field and connected on all three of her free-throw attempts to help snap Drake's six-game winning streak.

Markowski, who is averaging 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, has been the freshman of the week in two of the six weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.