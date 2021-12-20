 Skip to main content
Alexis Markowski again recognized Big Ten's freshman of the week
Alexis Markowski again recognized Big Ten's freshman of the week

  • Updated
Indiana State vs. Nebraska, 12.11

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski dribbles around Indiana State's Florence Tshimanga during a game on Dec. 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski is the co-freshman of the week for Big Ten women’s basketball.

During Sunday’s win against Drake she had her second straight double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds in just over 16 minutes of action.

She made 6 of 8 shots from the field and connected on all three of her free-throw attempts to help snap Drake's six-game winning streak.

Markowski, who is averaging 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, has been the freshman of the week in two of the six weeks.

