Alexis Markowski again recognized Big Ten's freshman of the week

Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski is the co-freshman of the week for Big Ten women’s basketball.
During Sunday’s win against Drake she had her second straight double-double, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds in just over 16 minutes of action.
She made 6 of 8 shots from the field and connected on all three of her free-throw attempts to help snap Drake's six-game winning streak.
Markowski, who is averaging 9.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, has been the freshman of the week in two of the six weeks.