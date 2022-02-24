Alberts shows support for Amy Williams after roster shakeup: 'It's been a challenging time'

Also, starting guard Ashley Scoggin was removed from the team, with both moves occurring after a road trip to Penn State last week. Williams won't say who made the decision that Scoggin would no longer be part of the team.
“I’m really proud of women’s basketball and proud of Amy,” Alberts said Thursday during his monthly show on the Huskers Radio Network. "It’s no secret women’s basketball has been through an emotional time and it’s been a challenging time. Unfortunately, these are a (human resources) issue that we really can’t discuss publicly. But I’m proud of the resilience of the women’s basketball program.
Alberts, who has attended several women’s games this season, said the unselfish play and toughness of the team is something that fans should be proud of.
Williams is in her sixth season at Nebraska, and with a 21-7 record is on the verge of taking Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament for the second time.
“Amy is a grinder. Obviously she’s an alum here,” Alberts said. “Her passion for Husker athletics is real and you can just see how fans have just been so attracted to that team and the way that they’ve played.”
