After WNIT loss, Amy Williams says focus of 'special' Husker women's team immediately turned to next season

The Nebraska women's basketball team weathered two Colorado runs Saturday. But a third one proved insurmountable.
Sam Haiby led a furious Husker comeback in the final two minutes, but Colorado staved off Nebraska 75-71 in a second-round WNIT game in Collierville, Tennessee. The loss ends NU's season at 13-13 (9-10 Big Ten).
Trailing by nine points with 2:32 left, Haiby stole two consecutive inbounds passes and scored both times to trim Colorado's lead to five in a frantic eight-second span.
"I think it gave us energy and excitement," NU coach Amy Williams said. "It put us back in the game and we had it to a one-possession game. That's where you want to be — in the ballgame, and giving yourself a chance."
MiCole Cayton hit a three-pointer with 1:03 left to pull Nebraska within three points at 69-66, but the Buffaloes were able to make enough free throws in the final minute to win.
The Huskers played from behind most of the game and did well to keep a pair of deficits from spiraling out of reach before the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Colorado built two leads of at least seven points. Both times, Nebraska pulled back within one possession. Down 10 in the first quarter, Haiby scored seven straight points to trim the deficit. Late in the second, Nebraska trailed 30-23 before Cayton and Annika Stewart drilled back-to-back threes.
But the Buffaloes, already leading by three, reeled off a 7-2 run to open the fourth quarter.
Williams didn't sound like a coach that just saw her team's season end. She talked about next season with confidence, which was in the air in the Huskers' postgame locker room.
"There were a lot of players already talking about next year and that is pretty special when you have been through everything we have been through," Williams said. "So for the kids to already be talking about next year and the work they are going to put in from now, I think that is a special thing."
Haiby led the Huskers with 20 points. Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne and Bella Cravens each added 10.
The Buffaloes shot 49% from the floor, including an 8-for-19 performance from three-point range. The Huskers shot 40% and only converted 7 of 29 three-pointers.
Frida Formann led Colorado with 18 points.
Colorado advances to play the winner of Ole Miss vs. Tulane on Monday night at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
Cain is the only senior on Nebraska's roster, and she could use a COVID-related eligibility waiver to return next season.
But, for now, the book closes on an unforgettable season — one with "curveballs, ups and downs, highs and lows, the grind of daily (COVID-19) testing and injuries," Williams says.
But, yes, the Huskers are ready for 2021-22.
"I told the girls I was proud of how they have carried themselves with class and grace this season," Williams said. "I think we have moved the program forward.
"There is a new mission on hand."
— Nate Head