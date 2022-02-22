After up-and-down week, Husker women 'still have huge goals' as Big Ten season concludes

The Big Ten women’s basketball season rolled along for much of the season without many upsets, but that’s changed in the past few weeks.

Nebraska has been on both sides of it.

The Huskers upset No. 5 Indiana last week, marking just the third time in program history Nebraska has beaten a top-five team.

But just a few days later Nebraska was the one getting knocked off, with the Huskers getting beat by a Penn State team that was near the bottom of the league standings.

There have been other upsets in the Big Ten. Michigan was rolling along with only one league loss (against Nebraska), but then lost back-to-back games against two unranked teams in Michigan State and Northwestern.

Northwestern also beat Iowa.

Indiana was leading the league before losing to Nebraska, and the Hoosiers have now lost three of its past four games (two against Iowa, and Nebraska).

It’s the final week of the regular season and Michigan leads the league at 12-3, with several teams still in contention to win the league title.

Nebraska (20-7, 9-7 Big Ten) is in sixth place in the Big Ten standings.

Nebraska’s final two games of the regular season are each against a team below it in the standings — Wisconsin and Northwestern — but the past few weeks has shown the teams at the bottom half of the standings are making a move late in the season.

Nebraska plays Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Madison, Wisconsin. The Huskers will then host Northwestern on Sunday before heading to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis next week.

And Nebraska is trying to keep its season moving ahead despite a shakeup with the team. Last week associate head coach Chuck Love was suspended due to an undisclosed “personnel matter,” and he isn’t expected to return. Also, starting guard Ashley Scoggin was permanently removed from the team, with both moves occurring after a road trip to Penn State last week.

“This group has goals in front of us and that hasn’t changed, so we’re focusing on those goals and moving forward,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said.

Freshman Allison Weidner is a starter now, and MiCole Cayton and Kendall Moriarty will probably play more.

“We want to go down there (the Big Ten Tournament) and be cutting down nets and winning championships,” Williams said. “In order to do that, we’re going to need people to rise to the occasion. People like MiCole Cayton to come in and spark our team with her opportunities. And players like Allison Weidner to be stepping up and pressing forward.”

Williams has been proud of the way the team has handled the past week.

“We’ve had great chemistry this year, and we’re going to continue to have great chemistry moving forward,” she said.

Husker co-captain Sam Haiby said it’s important for the team to “come together.”

“Because we still have huge goals that we need to accomplish, and we want to accomplish,” Haiby said.

