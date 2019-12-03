After two-week recruiting trip, Australian Bourne landed with Huskers

Nebraska women’s basketball player Isabelle Bourne may have had one of the longest recruiting trips in college sports.
During her trip in 2018, Bourne made the long trek from her home in Canberra, Australia, so she scheduled visits to four colleges one after another. She was gone for about two weeks, spending about two days at each college.
Her first visit was to Utah, followed by Nebraska, Marquette and Arizona State.
“It was full on. It was very full on,” said Bourne of her recruiting trip. “But it came down to Nebraska and Utah in the end and it was a really, really tough decision, but my gut was really with Nebraska.”
Bourne was comparing the schools as she went. She had two more visits after Nebraska, but that's the school she later chose.
“I guess I just felt at home here the most,” she said. “It was a nice welcoming group to me. That was a big thing being away from home, was somewhere I felt the most comfortable.”
The top reasons she chose Nebraska was “the group,” which includes the players, coaches and support staff; academics and the facilities.
Bourne is a freshman and now five weeks into her first college season. It has been a good start for the Huskers, who take a 7-1 record into Wednesday’s 6 p.m. game against Duke (6-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 6-foot-2 forward has gotten a little more adjusted to playing for Nebraska each game. She’s scored eight points in a game twice, and is shooting 75% on free throws.
She’s really enjoying playing college basketball. Bourne likes how much detail goes into the game and each opponent, even if it’s overwhelming at first.
“There’s just plays after plays,” Bourne said. “There’s so many different plays.”
The thought of playing college basketball in the United States was something Bourne began to think about after her coach took a group of players from Australia to visit colleges in 2015. The stops included Baylor and South Carolina, two of the top programs in women’s basketball.
“It blew my mind, coming to see the colleges at that age. I just wanted to do it ever since,” Bourne said.
Bouren’s sister, Callie, also plays college basketball in the United States, at Idaho State.
In Australia there isn’t anything like college basketball in the U.S., Bourne said. Students either attend university or play pro basketball.
Bourne has seen more of her friends and teammates come to the United States each year.
“I just think it’s such a good opportunity to get your degree and play basketball,” Bourne said. “It’s really hard to pass up. I just don’t think many Australians actually knew about it until people opened it up for them.”
Bourne first connected with Nebraska through Husker assistant coach Tom Goehle, who watched Bourne play in Australia.
Later, Nebraska head coach Amy Williams took a 17-hour flight from the United States to visit Bourne at her home. Williams was the only head coach who visited Bourne in Australia, Bourne said.
“That was huge. That was a big thing,” Bourne said. “It made me feel like she generally wanted me to come. I had a lot of people talk to me about whether colleges really wanted you. I didn’t know much about college, so that was very big for me.”
Bourne had also previously met Kelsey Griffin, the former Husker All-American who plays professionally in Australia.
“I actually trained with Issie a fair bit at the (Australian Institute of Sport) when I was rehabbing,” Griffin said. “I just rated her highly as a person, but then also as a basketball player. I didn’t know where she would pick to go to school, but I was pretty excited when she chose to come to Nebraska.”
