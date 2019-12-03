After two-week recruiting trip, Australian Bourne landed with Huskers

Nebraska women’s basketball player Isabelle Bourne may have had one of the longest recruiting trips in college sports.

During her trip in 2018, Bourne made the long trek from her home in Canberra, Australia, so she scheduled visits to four colleges one after another. She was gone for about two weeks, spending about two days at each college.

Her first visit was to Utah, followed by Nebraska, Marquette and Arizona State.

“It was full on. It was very full on,” said Bourne of her recruiting trip. “But it came down to Nebraska and Utah in the end and it was a really, really tough decision, but my gut was really with Nebraska.”

Bourne was comparing the schools as she went. She had two more visits after Nebraska, but that's the school she later chose.

“I guess I just felt at home here the most,” she said. “It was a nice welcoming group to me. That was a big thing being away from home, was somewhere I felt the most comfortable.”

The top reasons she chose Nebraska was “the group,” which includes the players, coaches and support staff; academics and the facilities.