After three knee surgeries, MiCole Cayton still has big plans for her time at Nebraska

The "new" player for the Nebraska women’s basketball team is 22 years old and already has a college degree.
Despite a rough stretch during her college basketball career brought on by three knee surgeries, MiCole Cayton still has big plans on and off the court in college and doesn’t intend to be a one-and-done graduate transfer player.
Cayton plans to play again next season and possibly the year after that, too. For now, Cayton is listed as a redshirt junior, but that could change. If she stays healthy, Cayton should be eligible to play again next season. She may need NCAA approval after that because it would be her seventh year in college. Cayton may still be eligible to play in 2022-23 because of three medical redshirt seasons.
Cayton earned her bachelor’s degree in legal studies from California last May. Now she’s working on a master’s degree in agricultural science. After that could come a doctoral degree in education.
But that’s down the road. Cayton is just excited to be playing college basketball after going parts of three seasons without playing.
Her first game with Nebraska was during the Huskers’ 57-53 win against Illinois on Monday. After three seasons in which Cayton’s season was cut short, never started or began late due to injuries, it was her first game appearance in more than two years.
Cayton’s most recent knee surgery was about 13 months ago while still part of the California program.
Last year Cayton decided to transfer, setting up a reunion with Nebraska. During high school Cayton committed to Nebraska in 2015 before switching to California after Nebraska’s coaching change brought Amy Williams to Lincoln.
Williams tried to keep Cayton on board, but Cayton decided to stay closer to her home in Stockton, California.
After Cayton put her name in the NCAA transfer portal last winter, Williams contacted her in about 15 minutes.
“I was like, ‘Oh, look who it is,’” said Cayton of being recruited by Nebraska a second time.
Cayton hasn’t played extensively since her freshman season at Cal, when she started 13 games for a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She played in only four games combined over the next three seasons and needed knee surgery during her sophomore, junior and senior years.
Now Cayton feels optimistic she can play.
“I’m a year out (from surgery) and super-happy that the medical staff here could help me and get me ready to go,” Cayton said.
Cayton wasn’t able to play during the first seven weeks of Nebraska’s season.
“We were just making sure I’m getting my quad as strong as I could, and once we felt like I got my quad and body as strong as we possibly could, then we knew it’s go time,” Cayton said. “We just wanted to be really cautious about it so that I didn’t get injured again.”
Cayton had to clear several strength tests before she could play in a game. It was only last week when she was able to play full-court basketball.
“I did a series of strength tests and jump tests for six or seven months since I’ve been here,” Cayton said. “To get cleared, it was a total doctor’s decision, and just by him looking at me from seven months ago he can tell that I was ready to go. My quad size was way bigger than when I first got here and I was able to do a single-leg squat all the way to the ground, which I wasn’t able to do before."
It was just four minutes into Cayton’s first game that she checked in, but Cayton wasn’t surprised with the early minutes.
“I knew Coach wanted to test me out and see what I could do,” Cayton said.
And Cayton kept going, playing 19 minutes. Cayton had a steal with 11 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Nebraska’s lead was just one point, and her free throw a few seconds later helped seal the win. She finished with three points.
Now Cayton wants to be another good defensive player on a team known for defense.
“I want my role to be a defensive stopper for this team,” she said. “Whenever it comes down to a nitty-gritty game or needing to shut down someone’s best player, I want to be that person for my team. And I want to be one of the penetrators on the team who can get the ball going and passing the ball out to shooters. Just bringing the fire and the energy and the passion. I want to be all of that.”
