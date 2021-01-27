After three knee surgeries, MiCole Cayton still has big plans for her time at Nebraska

“We were just making sure I’m getting my quad as strong as I could, and once we felt like I got my quad and body as strong as we possibly could, then we knew it’s go time,” Cayton said. “We just wanted to be really cautious about it so that I didn’t get injured again.”

Cayton had to clear several strength tests before she could play in a game. It was only last week when she was able to play full-court basketball.

“I did a series of strength tests and jump tests for six or seven months since I’ve been here,” Cayton said. “To get cleared, it was a total doctor’s decision, and just by him looking at me from seven months ago he can tell that I was ready to go. My quad size was way bigger than when I first got here and I was able to do a single-leg squat all the way to the ground, which I wasn’t able to do before."

It was just four minutes into Cayton’s first game that she checked in, but Cayton wasn’t surprised with the early minutes.

“I knew Coach wanted to test me out and see what I could do,” Cayton said.

And Cayton kept going, playing 19 minutes. Cayton had a steal with 11 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when Nebraska’s lead was just one point, and her free throw a few seconds later helped seal the win. She finished with three points.