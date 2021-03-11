After putting scare into Terrapins at Big Ten tourney, Williams says Huskers 'definitely' would accept WNIT invite

Top-seeded Maryland needed an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter to put away No. 8 seed Nebraska for good in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament on Thursday.

Ashley Owusu scored 22 points to guide the seventh-ranked Terrapins to an 83-73 victory in Indianapolis.

Nebraska still being in position to win in the final five minutes was impressive because Maryland is the top program in the Big Ten, having won the league regular-season title six times in its seven years.

The Terrapins (22-1) are the No. 1 scoring team in the nation and have two of the best players in the league with Diamond Miller and Owusu. Nebraska has never beaten Maryland in 14 tries.

The Huskers (12-12) will now wait until and see if it gets a chance to play in the WNIT. Teams do not need to have a winning record to earn a berth in this season's WNIT, which will include 32 teams.

While some teams will decline WNIT invites after a grueling 12 months due to COVID-19, Nebraska coach Amy Williams is all in on the Huskers playing more games.

“We most definitely are wanting to extend our season if we have an opportunity to do that," Williams said. "I think this team deserves it. I think we’ve shown incredible growth."