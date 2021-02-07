After long layoff, Rutgers shakes off the rust to beat Nebraska women

“I thought (Rutgers) did a great job of mixing up their defenses and forcing some confusion and chaos,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “We were sped up most of the game and it did not allow us to play to our strengths offensively.”

Rutgers has one of the leading scorers in the nation in senior Arella Guirantes. But for the second time this season Nebraska did OK against Guirantes, holding her to 17 points on 5-of-21 shooting.

But Mack and guard Diamond Johnson combined for 48 points. Johnson, a 5-foot-5 freshman and the No. 6 recruit in her class, scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with four three-pointers.

Mack scored inside, and also surprised the Huskers with two three-pointers.

“(Mack’s) 17 first-half points was a spark that buried us a little bit, and we were constantly trying to play catch up,” Williams said.

Last month Nebraska beat Rutgers 53-50, but Rutgers had reached 50 this time with 16 minutes still left in the game. Nebraska had a 12-2 run late in the third quarter, but still trailed by 10 points to start the final quarter.

It was Nebraska making 9 of 18 three-pointers that kept Nebraska close for a while.