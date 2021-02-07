After long layoff, Rutgers shakes off the rust to beat Nebraska women

Playing a game for the first time in 36 days, Rutgers senior guard Texia Mack went off for a career-high 26 points to lead the Scarlet Knights to a 78-62 win against Nebraska on Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Rutgers had eight straight games postponed due to COVID-19 problems in its program and hadn’t played since a Jan. 3 loss against Nebraska. The Scarlet Knights improved to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
Including Thursday’s loss against Penn State, Nebraska (9-7, 7-6 Big Ten) lost twice to unranked team during this week’s East Coast road trip.
In the Scarlet Knights’ return to competition their trademark great defense was still there from the start.
Rutgers created a lot of offense with its relentless pressure and trapping defense. Rutgers had 13 steals and forced 19 turnovers. Rutgers scored 19 points off of turnovers, while Nebraska scored 10 points off of turnovers.
Nebraska never led in the game. Rutgers took control with an 11-0 run in the first quarter for a 15-4 lead just four minutes into the game.
“I thought (Rutgers) did a great job of mixing up their defenses and forcing some confusion and chaos,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on the Husker Sports Network. “We were sped up most of the game and it did not allow us to play to our strengths offensively.”
Rutgers has one of the leading scorers in the nation in senior Arella Guirantes. But for the second time this season Nebraska did OK against Guirantes, holding her to 17 points on 5-of-21 shooting.
But Mack and guard Diamond Johnson combined for 48 points. Johnson, a 5-foot-5 freshman and the No. 6 recruit in her class, scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with four three-pointers.
Mack scored inside, and also surprised the Huskers with two three-pointers.
“(Mack’s) 17 first-half points was a spark that buried us a little bit, and we were constantly trying to play catch up,” Williams said.
Last month Nebraska beat Rutgers 53-50, but Rutgers had reached 50 this time with 16 minutes still left in the game. Nebraska had a 12-2 run late in the third quarter, but still trailed by 10 points to start the final quarter.
It was Nebraska making 9 of 18 three-pointers that kept Nebraska close for a while.
Sam Haiby led Nebraska with 20 points, and freshman Annika Stewart added 12.
Isabelle Bourne returned to the starting lineup for the first time since her ankle injury and scored five points. Nebraska’s primary inside players of Kate Cain, Bella Cravens and Bourne combined for just nine points and had seven turnovers.
“Rutgers is a team that makes you have to use all five players to help you break your pressure and if that’s the case then we got to do a better job of being really smart and solid and taking care of the basketball better than we did,” Williams said.
MiCole Cayton scored six points for her most points in a game while at Nebraska. Kendall Coley, a freshman who graduated from high school last month and came to college early, had a chance for her first points in a college game but missed two free throws in the final minute of the game.
— Brent C. Wagner