After coach Amy Williams’ benchmark win, Nebraska women just looking for more improvement

“Don’t get it wrong, we love to win,” Williams said. “That’s important to us, and ultimately we’re competitive players, but I think what it boils down to is this team is on a mission to become the very best version of ourselves. And as we’ve kind of fought through the ups and downs, and highs and lows and the adversity that comes our way, we’re going to continue to try to be a better version tomorrow than we were today. I think for us, that’s where we’ll keep our focus.”

If anything, Williams hopes the players learn that good things can happen when Nebraska executes the defensive game plan and is relentless on rebounding.

“For our team to take care of business on a couple of tough home wins is pretty special for us, and a good bounce-back,” Williams said. “I think it will reward our ability to just focus and lock in at, say, defensive rebounding, or getting better at one aspect of the game.”

Due to injuries Nebraska is still playing with a shorthanded roster of just eight players. But the Huskers played hard and worked together to get two big wins.

“We don’t have to have that one player be selfish, and want all of the shots,” said Husker junior guard Sam Haiby. “We’re moving the ball well and getting open looks.”