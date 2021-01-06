After coach Amy Williams’ benchmark win, Nebraska women just looking for more improvement

The Nebraska women’s basketball team could be amid a five-game losing streak right now, but that didn’t happen.
Instead, Nebraska is on a two-game winning streak.
Nebraska’s losing streak had reached three games on Dec. 23, but then the Huskers got a couple of significant wins in a four-day stretch. That included an upset victory against 15th-ranked Northwestern that gave Nebraska coach Amy Williams her first win against a top-20 team in her nine seasons as an NCAA Division I head coach (four at South Dakota, five at Nebraska).
Nebraska has eight wins against ranked teams in Williams’ five seasons, but the previous highest-ranked win for Williams was 20th.
The Huskers beat Northwestern 65-63 on a last-second shot on New Year’s Eve, and followed that up with another close win against Rutgers on Sunday.
But Williams isn’t ready yet to say that those two wins have drastically altered the season. She probably remembers better than fans the rebounding problems that contributed to Nebraska’s three-game losing streak. She’s also aware that Nebraska is about to play three ranked teams, beginning with Thursday’s game against No. 15 Michigan.
After that, Nebraska plays No. 23 Michigan State and No. 16 Ohio State.
Williams just wants the Huskers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) to keep getting better.
“Don’t get it wrong, we love to win,” Williams said. “That’s important to us, and ultimately we’re competitive players, but I think what it boils down to is this team is on a mission to become the very best version of ourselves. And as we’ve kind of fought through the ups and downs, and highs and lows and the adversity that comes our way, we’re going to continue to try to be a better version tomorrow than we were today. I think for us, that’s where we’ll keep our focus.”
If anything, Williams hopes the players learn that good things can happen when Nebraska executes the defensive game plan and is relentless on rebounding.
“For our team to take care of business on a couple of tough home wins is pretty special for us, and a good bounce-back,” Williams said. “I think it will reward our ability to just focus and lock in at, say, defensive rebounding, or getting better at one aspect of the game.”
Due to injuries Nebraska is still playing with a shorthanded roster of just eight players. But the Huskers played hard and worked together to get two big wins.
The story of Sam Haiby's New Year's Eve game includes pickle juice, a buzzer beater and the No. 1 spot on 'SportsCenter'
“We don’t have to have that one player be selfish, and want all of the shots,” said Husker junior guard Sam Haiby. “We’re moving the ball well and getting open looks.”
On Thursday, Nebraska has to play against a former teammate who just 10 months ago was Nebraska’s leading scorer. Leigha Brown spent two seasons at Nebraska, but is now a junior guard for the Wolverines and has played every game this season as a transfer eligible to compete immediately.
A few weeks after the season ended, Brown told the Nebraska coaches she would transfer, and just three days later she announced she’d play for Michigan.
Brown wanting to be closer to her home in Auburn, Indiana, was one of the reasons given for her leaving Nebraska. The Michigan campus in Ann Arbor is about two hours from her home, while Lincoln was 10 hours away.
Brown saw her stock rise in a big way by playing at Nebraska. During high school she chose Nebraska over Xavier, Belmont, Western Michigan, Wright State, Indiana State and Youngstown State.
The level of interest in Brown was much greater the second time. She was contacted by almost every school in the Big Ten Conference, in addition to other programs.
Brown earned the Big Ten’s sixth player of the year award for last season. She came off the bench in all 30 games, but still had eight 20-point games.
Her last game playing for Nebraska came against Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament, when Brown scored 22 points and made three three-pointers.
Brown has started all seven games, is the Wolverines’ second-leading scorer, and can still really shoot. In a win against Northwestern last week she made 80% of her three-pointers (4-for-5). She’s averaging 19.7 points per game.
She was the Big Ten player of the week this week. Against Northwestern, Brown scored 22 points, and shot 8-for-10 from the field. She also had six assists.
