After big win against No. 5 Indiana, a 'tough loss' for Husker women as Penn State rallies late

Penn State rallied from a 13-point deficit with just seven minutes left to beat the Nebraska women’s basketball team 83-76 on Thursday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Penn State was near the bottom of the Big Ten standings and ended an eight-game losing streak with the comeback win.

Nebraska (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) was coming off a massive win against No. 5 Indiana on Monday, but for the first time this season got beat by a team below the Huskers in the standings.

“We knew it was going to be hard. It’s always hard to go on the road in our conference,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said to the Huskers Radio Network. “This was a really tough game today, and a tough loss.”

Nebraska led by 13 points in the fourth quarter before the game changed in a flash. Penn State went on a 15-0 run in less than two minutes to take a 70-68 lead. During that time, Penn State made a three-pointer, got steals and made free throws after quick fouls by Nebraska. Eight of the points came off Nebraska turnovers.

“(Penn State) picked up their defensive intensity and they forced some turnovers,” Williams said. “They got some offensive rebounds and really capitalized on it. Before we could even really get the attention to try to switch some things up the momentum was swung their way.”

Penn State had a stretch when it made four straight shots. Nebraska went more than three minutes without making a field goal during that same span.

Penn State outscored the Huskers 31-15 in the fourth quarter.

“In the fourth quarter they came at us with a momentum swing and we did not know how to adjust,” Williams said. “We needed to bounce back there, and we just didn’t.”

Penn State made 12 three-pointers — the most by a Husker opponent this season — with four coming in the fourth quarter. Nebraska was just 5-for-20 on threes.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 22 points. Kelly Jekot added 13 points and made 4-of-5 three-pointers.

Penn State took advantage of some careless passes by Nebraska and came away with 13 steals. Penn State scored 12 points off of turnovers.

Nebraska once again had five players score in double figures. Alexis Markowski led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds. Isabelle Bourne added 15 points, Sam Haiby had 11 and Jaz Shelley and Bella Cravens scored 10 apiece.

Nebraska led 37-28 at halftime.

* Ashley Scoggin, Nebraska's best three-pointer shooter, was not available to play but was at the game and is not in COVID-19 protocols. Scoggin had made 51 consecutive starts.

* The start time for Nebraska’s final regular-season game has been set. Nebraska will host Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27. The game will be televised by BTN.

