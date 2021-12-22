After beating Wyoming, Husker women are 12-0 and they're leaning on 'a big load of unselfishness'

Somebody should put what Isabelle Bourne said after Nebraska won its 12th straight game to start the season on a T-shirt.
“There is a big load of unselfishness, and people are willing to give it up,” the Husker forward from Australia said. “Whoever is hot that game we’re getting them the ball.”
And with that, the Husker women's basketball team finished the first part of the season, and now gets a few days off before the Big Ten season begins in full force on Dec. 30.
Nebraska’s last nonconference game was another comfortable win, with the Huskers beating Wyoming 72-61 on Wednesday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers won again thanks to a couple of special performances and great passing that led to good shots. Nebraska shot 46% from the field (28-of-61), including nine made three-pointers, and had 17 assists.
Forward Annika Stewart was the player with the hot hand that the Huskers were getting passes to. Stewart led the Huskers with a career-high 21 points. Jaz Shelley also had another great all-around game with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. She only committed one turnover in 29 minutes of play.
With a 12-0 record, Nebraska is one of just six undefeated teams remaining in NCAA Division I.
Nebraska’s players and coaches are not satisfied. In a few weeks, they’ll have a stretch where they play four straight games against ranked teams.
But now after weeks of just staying focused on the next game they can enjoy the 12-0 record for a few days.
“I think it’s awesome we have a break and we can reflect and really realize kind of what we did,” Shelley said.
It’s just the second time in 48 seasons of the program that Nebraska has gone undefeated in nonconference play.
For Wyoming (4-5), Omaha Westside graduate Quinn Weidemann had six points, six rebounds and two assists.
Nebraska led 42-31 at halftime. Nebraska’s starters combined to make 12 of 15 shots from the field in the first half.
“I think right now there is just a lot of confidence and a lot of good ball movement,” Nebraska coach Amy Williams said of that stat. “I think that group is feeling rested and fresh and playing in rhythm. They know where to find each other and how to put each other in the right spots to score.”
Nebraska held Wyoming to just eight points in the third quarter while extending its lead to 18 points.
Stewart, the second-year forward from Minneapolis, had a previous career best of 15 points. She scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter.
She finished 8 for 13 from the field and was 3 for 7 on threes.
“You don’t really see a lot of bigs shooting threes,” Stewart said. “I guess it’s an advantage.”
Shelley, the great shooter who joined the Huskers from Oregon, saw this summer when she arrived that Stewart was a shooter, too.
“She doesn’t miss at practice, so that wasn’t a surprise to us,” Shelley said. “We know that she could do that, and the defense they were playing really helped us. We could stretch the defense with Anni out there shooting threes.”
The Nebraska players will get about four days off from practice. Many players were able to return home on Wednesday night. For the three players from Australia, they won’t be able to travel home. But Shelley’s brother plays Division II college basketball at West Texas A&M and has joined her in Lincoln for the week.
Some players will go home with their teammates.
“They’ve got family, even if their family is on the other side of the world,” Williams said.
And there may be even more basketball players at the home of freshman Alexis Markowski from Lincoln.
“I have a feeling the Markowskis are going to have a few extra mouths to feed,” Williams said.
Photos: The Husker women push their record to 12-0 in a Wednesday matinee at PBA
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 12.22
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.