After beating Wyoming, Husker women are 12-0 and they're leaning on 'a big load of unselfishness'

She finished 8 for 13 from the field and was 3 for 7 on threes.

“You don’t really see a lot of bigs shooting threes,” Stewart said. “I guess it’s an advantage.”

Shelley, the great shooter who joined the Huskers from Oregon, saw this summer when she arrived that Stewart was a shooter, too.

“She doesn’t miss at practice, so that wasn’t a surprise to us,” Shelley said. “We know that she could do that, and the defense they were playing really helped us. We could stretch the defense with Anni out there shooting threes.”

The Nebraska players will get about four days off from practice. Many players were able to return home on Wednesday night. For the three players from Australia, they won’t be able to travel home. But Shelley’s brother plays Division II college basketball at West Texas A&M and has joined her in Lincoln for the week.

Some players will go home with their teammates.

“They’ve got family, even if their family is on the other side of the world,” Williams said.

And there may be even more basketball players at the home of freshman Alexis Markowski from Lincoln.