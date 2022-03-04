After beating No. 10 Michigan again, Husker women are closer to goal of Big Ten champions

Big Ten women’s basketball has been pretty good this season, with several potential All-American players and five teams ranked in the top 15.

Nebraska isn’t one of those ranked teams, but this week at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis the Huskers are in the final four.

Sam Haiby’s big fourth quarter on Friday means the Huskers are still playing, with Nebraska beating 10th-ranked Michigan 76-73 in the quarterfinals.

Nebraska, which will play No. 12 Iowa on Saturday, goes into the Big Ten semifinals on a five-game winning streak. The Huskers have won seven of their past eight games.

In 11 Big Ten seasons Nebraska has reached the semifinals five times, the most recent being 2018.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams said this is what the team expected would happen this week.

“We’ve been visualizing what it would be like to cut down nets, and be Big Ten champions,” Williams said. “We’ve been talking about that.”

Haiby scored nine of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. She scored the tying basket with a drive, and the go-ahead point with a free throw for a three-point play with 90 seconds remaining to put the Huskers up 74-73.

In the final 10 minute Haiby was 4-for-5 from the field and had one rebound.

“I definitely leaned on my teammates a lot,” Haiby said of the fourth quarter. “I was frustrated, with the officiating, I guess, and shots not falling. But just knowing that it was going to be a dogfight and we need to be strong and everyday needs to rebound and just go out there and finish the game.”

With a chance to win the game, Michigan had a costly turnover with 5 seconds remaining. Allison Weidner made two free throws to seal the deal, part of her 16 points.

Nebraska avoided letting a deflating 22-4 run by Michigan in the second quarter sink the Huskers.

“It was really intense,” Weidner said. “There were a lot of lead changes, and it was pretty physical out there. But we just stuck together and leaned on each other and got it done.”

The Huskers battled foul trouble, especially Isabelle Bourne and Alexis Markowski battling against Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, who took five fouls.

Williams was visible upset with some calls.

But after Nebraska stayed in the game and won at the finish, she said it’s the proudest she’s been of a team.

“I’m just proud of the adversity that we overcame and just the way we leaned in and had different people step up — (Annika) Stewart being tough coming in,” Williams said. “I thought Bella Cravens gave us huge minutes. We overcame foul trouble and lots of things throughout the ball game, so I’m just proud of that grit.”

Nebraska also beat Michigan early in the season, which was one of Nebraska’s first big wins in what is now a 24-7 season.

The 24 wins are tied for third-most in program history.

Earlier in the week Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said Nebraska may be on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

That probably wasn’t the case in part because Nebraska is No. 21 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings.

But after a second win against Michigan this season, Nebraska is looking even better for the NCAA Tournament.

“We came into this game knowing we were very capable of beating this team,” Haiby said. “We’ve done it once before. We kind of had a chip on our shoulder. We knew it was going to be a fight but we came through in the end”

Jaz Shelley added 12 points and four assists.

Stewart had 12 points, making two threes and shooting 5-for-6 while needing to play 10 minutes while coming back from a back injury.

“(Stewart) was most definitely mentioned in our locker room,” Williams said “Anni, it’s no secret she’s been not 100% and she’s missed a couple of ball games here not healthy. But when we got into foul trouble we had to call her and she stepped in and stepped up.”

Hillmon had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Michigan. Leigha Brown scored 16 against her former team.

On Friday, Nebraska rushed out to a 14-point lead early by the second quarter. But Michigan roared back with a 22-4 run over about eight minutes and had taken a four-point lead by halftime.

In the third quarter, Nebraska mounted a comeback with an 11-2 run, getting a boost off the bench from an aggressive Mi’Cole Cayton.

Now comes 12th-ranked Iowa. Nebraska and Iowa played twice this season, with both games coming over an eight-day stretch in January. Iowa won the first game 95-86, and the second contest 93-83.

