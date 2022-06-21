A spur-of-the-moment stop in Lincoln helps Huskers get pledge from touted recruit Natalie Potts

One look at the Potts' family vehicle's odometer, and you'll understand why the No. 1-ranked prospect from the state of Missouri was ready to wrap up her recruitment.

Class of 2023 forward Natalie Potts visited at least 20 college programs and traveled more than 30,000 miles in the past two years.

Last week, Potts ended her recruitment with a phone call commitment to Amy Williams and the Nebraska women's basketball program.

Potts is a 6-foot-2 senior-to-be from O’Fallon, Missouri. Prep Girls Hoops ranks her at the top of the state's list of recruits. This past season, Potts averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field.

“I wanted to get a feel for everything,” Potts said of her recruitment. “My coach told me you won’t know until you’re on campus, and it was true. There were some schools I got done with and I was like, ‘This isn’t what I want.’ And there were schools where I was like, ‘I really like it here.’”

For the Huskers, it may be a good thing Potts visited so many schools. During fall break she visited Kansas State and Creighton, and then made one more stop in Lincoln to check out the Huskers.

“(Nebraska’s staff) weren’t really people I talked to all of the time,” Potts said. “I was just visiting other schools, and we just decided to hit (Nebraska) on the way, and my family and I were just all surprised how amazing it was there.”

It was after the visit that Nebraska shot up Potts’ list. She liked the energy of the players and staff.

She's attended a Nebraska women's basketball game, as well as a Husker volleyball match.

"The environment there is to die for," Potts said. "There are just so many people there that just love following Nebraska sports.”

Potts’ decision came down to Nebraska and Gonzaga, the team that beat Nebraska in the NCAA Tournament in March. Her other finalists were Creighton and Belmont.

Williams screamed when Potts told her during a phone call that she’d like to come to Nebraska.

Potts plays for a top-level high school program at Incarnate Word Academy. The program has the longest winning streak in the nation for a girls basketball team at 68 games, and has won five straight state championships.

