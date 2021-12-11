A 'pretty comfortable' Alexis Markowski shows range as Nebraska rolls Indiana State to move to 10-0

Alexis Markowski dominated at the high school level, and now she's adding more bells and whistles to her game as a college freshman.
The Lincoln Pius X graduate scored a career-high 17 points and made the first two three-pointers of her college career to pave the way for Nebraska's 78-50 win against Indiana State on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
With the win, Nebraska improves to 10-0 (1-0 Big Ten) this season.
Markowski, who also had 10 rebounds, had only attempted one three-pointer in nine games before Saturday. But against the Sycamores, she calmly converted on both of her chances at the top of the arc.
The 6-foot-3 forward says it's an addition she feels confident in.
"Honestly, I'm pretty comfortable (shooting threes), I'm just not on the perimeter that much," Markowski said. "Not a lot of opportunities for me to shoot the three. … Depending on how I'm feeling that day, most times I'll shoot that, yeah."
Hanging around shooters like Jaz Shelley, Ashley Scoggin and Sam Haiby every day, it's hard to blame Markowski for being tempted to let it fly.
The Huskers didn't shoot it particularly well from three-point distance on this day (6-of-24), but they play with tempo, especially in transition, a free-flowing style of play that promotes quick passing and confident shooting.
Nebraska had 22 fast-break points, compared to zero for Indiana State, one of the reasons the Huskers were able to cruise in a game that never maintained a rhythm — between the two teams, there were 50 turnovers and 41 fouls.
"I mean, definitely we're happy with the win, but this is one of the first games that has felt a little bit off," Shelley said. "We definitely have a lot to work on still, and that's actually exciting."
First on that list is turnovers, says NU head coach Amy Williams, who smiled ironically at the mention of her team committing a season-high 24 turnovers against an Indiana State team the Huskers held distinct skill and athleticism advantages against.
"I don't think that anyone in that locker room would think that was our most complete ballgame of the season, so a lot of credit to Indiana State for that," Williams said.
Turnovers aside, though, the Huskers have accomplished a rare feat in the program. NU's 10-0 start is the first time it has won 10 consecutive games to open a season since the 2009-10 campaign when the Huskers went 30-0, won the Big 12 and played in the NCAA Tournament.
Even so, no one seems surprised around the program, as a productive offseason gave the team the belief it could turn some heads this season.
"Not surprising," Shelley said. "I knew once we started practicing and competing that we're a special group, and we knew we could go out and do these things.
"The wins show how well we work together."
Haiby pitched in eight points for Nebraska, which also got boosts from freshmen Allison Weidner (eight points) and Kendall Coley (five).
Next up for the Huskers are two more nonconference games, against Drake (Sunday) and Wyoming (Dec. 22), before diving deep into Big Ten games beginning Dec. 30.