A 'pretty comfortable' Alexis Markowski shows range as Nebraska rolls Indiana State to move to 10-0

Nebraska had 22 fast-break points, compared to zero for Indiana State, one of the reasons the Huskers were able to cruise in a game that never maintained a rhythm — between the two teams, there were 50 turnovers and 41 fouls.

"I mean, definitely we're happy with the win, but this is one of the first games that has felt a little bit off," Shelley said. "We definitely have a lot to work on still, and that's actually exciting."

First on that list is turnovers, says NU head coach Amy Williams, who smiled ironically at the mention of her team committing a season-high 24 turnovers against an Indiana State team the Huskers held distinct skill and athleticism advantages against.

"I don't think that anyone in that locker room would think that was our most complete ballgame of the season, so a lot of credit to Indiana State for that," Williams said.

Turnovers aside, though, the Huskers have accomplished a rare feat in the program. NU's 10-0 start is the first time it has won 10 consecutive games to open a season since the 2009-10 campaign when the Huskers went 30-0, won the Big 12 and played in the NCAA Tournament.