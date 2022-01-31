A look at the 51 hours between games for the Nebraska women’s basketball team

Nebraska’s game against Purdue ended at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Shortly after that game ended, the clock was already running with about 51 hours until the Nebraska women’s basketball team took the floor again. After just one night off, Nebraska plays again on Tuesday against Rutgers at 7 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I won’t be watching football the rest of the day,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams on Sunday, when two NFL conference championship games were played.

Nebraska is in makeup mode after having to postpone two games due to several COVID-19 cases for the Huskers.

That means the Huskers will play three games this week instead of the normal two. This week Nebraska will play on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

During a typical week, Nebraska wouldn’t practice on Monday. The players would have that day to catch up on school work and rest their bodies.

But with a game on Tuesday, the Huskers were back on the practice court on Monday. They’ll also have a short practice on Tuesday before the game.

Williams usually stays focused on the upcoming opponent. But one of the assistant coaches has usually already started preparation for the next opponent. They watch several games of the opponent and chart things such as players' tendencies and how much of the time the team runs certain offenses and defenses.

Nebraska’s game against Rutgers was scheduled for Jan. 20 and was postponed just a few days before it was played, so Nebraska had already started some work for that game.

But Sunday evening, Williams was ready for a cram session on Rutgers.

“I’ll be watching a lot of game film on Rutgers so that before practice on (Monday) we have a game plan completely put together and we are ready with a great practice plan,” Williams said. “We’ll practice (Monday), and then turn around Tuesday and have another game.”

Rutgers (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten) is the only Big Ten women’s team that still hasn’t won a league game.

College teams are required to have one day each week when there isn’t a formal team activity such as practice or a game. When games have to be rescheduled teams can request a waiver for that rule, but Williams will still try to make sure the Nebraska players get a day off each week even when they play three games.

Coach shoots down comparisons between programs: The Husker women’s team has made a lot of improvement this season, going from a 13-13 record last season to 15-4.

In the Big Ten, Nebraska has a 4-4 record, good enough for seventh in the conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Nebraska men are 0-10 in Big Ten play. But Williams doesn’t consider it a compliment when fans compare the success of the men’s and women’s programs, and what the Husker women have done to be successful.

“It’s just complete apples and oranges,” said Williams during a recent Nebraska women’s basketball radio show. “Every time I ever hear somebody talking about trying to compare the two I just cringe. Number one, I’m in year six, and Fred (Hoiberg) is in year three.”

Williams’ overall record at Nebraska is 87-79.

Men’s and women’s basketball are “totally different,” Williams said.

“Just the fact that half of their game is played above the rim, and ours is all played below it,” she said. “There is just different strategies, and different things.”

Markowski earns freshman of the week again: Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten freshman of the week.

In Sunday’s win against Purdue, Markowski scored a game-high 23 points, including making all three three-point attempts. She also had seven rebounds.

Earlier in the week, Markowski led Nebraska with 15 points and eight rebounds during a 33-point win against Wisconsin.

The Pius X graduate has been the freshman of the week three times in the past four weeks, and five times overall.

This week, Markowski was also one of the four finalists for the Big Ten player of the week.

