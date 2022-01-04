'A huge statement' as Husker women lead from the start in blowout of No. 8 Michigan

The theme from "Rocky" played in the final minutes of warmups before the Nebraska women's basketball team took on Michigan.
Then the Huskers knocked out one of the top teams in the nation.
Alexis Markowski scored a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds, and NU followed its first-quarter body blows by landing all the right punches at all the right times while dismantling the No. 8 Wolverines 79-58 Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"A huge statement," NU guard Jaz Shelley said of the victory. "You know that we can play tough now. We really took that loss to Michigan State kind of personal, and we knew that we had to come out and show the nation that we can compete with these top teams.
"So I'm just really proud."
Nebraska was coming off a loss to Michigan State, its first of the season, in which it was outshot, outrebounded and outworked much of the night.
Five days later, the Huskers turned the tables in beating a top-10 team for the first time since knocking off No. 9 Duke on Dec. 3, 2014.
In the first signature win of this season that is quickly becoming a special one for NU, the Huskers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) never trailed, led by double digits for the game's final 17 minutes, 22 seconds, and led by at least nine for the final 30:34.
Practice "was pretty intense, and honestly it just came from ourselves," Markowski said. "Like, that one (at Michigan State) hurt. We shouldn't have lost that game, and it was a one-possession game, and that just really stung."
Michigan, winner of five in a row coming in and coming off a 90-71 blasting of No. 25 Ohio State four days prior, had eight made field goals and nine turnovers in the first half.
Forward Naz Hillmon, who came in averaging 21 points and nine rebounds per game, was held to 10 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Former Husker Leigha Brown, who came in averaging 15.5 points, had 10 while missing 10 of her 13 shot attempts.
In a 64-62 Michigan win over Nebraska last season, Hillmon had 35 points and 22 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards. Tuesday, Michigan had 13 offensive rebounds as a team and Hillmon was limited to seven while also committing six turnovers.
Meanwhile, Markowski, a freshman from Lincoln Pius X, had a coming-out party against one of the top frontcourts in the Big Ten.
Making her first career start in place of Bella Cravens, who was on the NU bench in street clothes, Markowski scored 13 points in the third quarter, keeping NU comfortably ahead as Michigan tried to cut into the deficit. She splashed a three-pointer late in the third period and played a career-high 27 minutes.
"She just wants to compete, and she's going to get after it, and I thought she showed that here today," NU coach Amy Williams said. "I just really feel like she took advantage of an incredible opportunity. And she was the one on the sideline that I could just hear her voice, talking about 'We're going to win this game.'
"And just gritty, and tough, and she believes, and I love that spirit. I love having her as a Husker."
Shelley had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskers, while Isabelle Bourne drew the primary defensive assignment on Hillmon and finished with 11 points, four boards and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Sam Haiby added 10 points.
Nebraska closed things out by hitting 11 of its final 14 shots. Michigan missed 10 of its final 11 attempts and didn't make a field goal over the final 3:32 as Nebraska turned a 12-point game into a blowout.
"Especially after the tough loss at Michigan State, we wanted to come back, we wanted to fight, and scratch in every second," Bourne said. "I felt in that game we did that, and it started from the start."
It was a complete performance, starting from the opening tip.
After shooting 33% in its first loss of the season at Michigan State, Nebraska opened Tuesday’s game by hitting four if its first five shots and 11 of its first 17 to open up a 15-point lead early in the second quarter.
NU didn’t attempt a three-pointer until 34 seconds remained in the first period, which Shelley canned to push the Husker advantage to double digits.
The only thing slowing down Nebraska on offense was itself. NU committed 11 first-half turnovers, most of them coming when the Huskers simply threw the ball away.
Michigan though, matched Nebraska’s turnover woes, giving it away nine times in the opening 20 minutes as NU outscored the Wolverines 19-8 in points off turnovers.
When Michigan wasn’t turning it over, the Wolverines were missing shots, going 8-for-27 from the floor.
