'A huge statement' as Husker women lead from the start in blowout of No. 8 Michigan

"She just wants to compete, and she's going to get after it, and I thought she showed that here today," NU coach Amy Williams said. "I just really feel like she took advantage of an incredible opportunity. And she was the one on the sideline that I could just hear her voice, talking about 'We're going to win this game.'

"And just gritty, and tough, and she believes, and I love that spirit. I love having her as a Husker."

Shelley had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskers, while Isabelle Bourne drew the primary defensive assignment on Hillmon and finished with 11 points, four boards and three assists before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Sam Haiby added 10 points.

Nebraska closed things out by hitting 11 of its final 14 shots. Michigan missed 10 of its final 11 attempts and didn't make a field goal over the final 3:32 as Nebraska turned a 12-point game into a blowout.

"Especially after the tough loss at Michigan State, we wanted to come back, we wanted to fight, and scratch in every second," Bourne said. "I felt in that game we did that, and it started from the start."

It was a complete performance, starting from the opening tip.