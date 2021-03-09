A few close calls, an anxious bus trip and an odd Senior Day — NU women nearly play full Big Ten slate

"Our administration here at Nebraska fought so hard, and so many people in the Big Ten Conference fought so hard so that our team would have a chance to be able to play basketball, and do what we love to do, this year. So if there was ever any chance that we could play the game, and do so safely, we were going to take advantage of that."

Williams said there was only one other "close call" leading up to a game (Michigan had a positive COVID-19 test the day of its game against Nebraska).

"We did have one game where we showed up on gameday, one of our opponents' players tested positive that day but they followed what was the protocols set out by the Big Ten, and that was to remove that one player and continue to play the game with the people who all tested negative," Williams said. "And that’s what we did. In some circumstances, those type of games have been canceled, but in that particular circumstance, as maybe a close call, but both teams followed what was set out for us, which was the standard of why we were daily testing was that if there was a positive that everybody else that continued to test negative would still be safe to play the game, and that’s how we operated."