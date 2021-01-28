A different kind of stress as Husker women roll past Wisconsin with breakout offensive performance

The lack of drama was refreshing.
For the first time in a month, the Nebraska women’s basketball team played in a game decided by double digits. For the first time in more than seven weeks, the Huskers won a game by double figures.
For a team that has gotten all too used to sweating things out, Thursday’s 84-68 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena provided a one-night reprieve.
"It absolutely, most definitely is (a different kind of stress)," NU coach Amy Williams said. "Right now, while we're kind of in the position where we're trying to work a few new players into the rotation and take a peek at things, a game like this today allowed us to do that."
That Nebraska was going to roll as it did was no guarantee. The Huskers had to rally in the fourth quarter just three days earlier to beat Illinois, the only other winless team in Big Ten play besides Wisconsin
But NU (9-5, 7-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Sam Haiby’s three-pointer six minutes into the game, pulled out to a 16-point lead by halftime, and for the first time in a while, cruised to the finish.
Haiby scored 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting to pace Nebraska, which put five players in double figures. The junior guard matched Wisconsin in the first quarter with 11 points, and did it on better shooting than the Badgers (4-of-5 to 3-of-15).
Thursday marked the first time since Dec. 23 NU played a game decided by double figures (an 83-72 loss at Purdue). The Huskers had played seven consecutive single-digit games, with six of those decided by five or fewer points.
NU’s last double-digit victory came in its second game of the season, a 64-51 win over Idaho State on Dec. 6.
Wisconsin (3-11, 0-11), with the No. 13 scoring offense and No. 11 scoring defense in the Big Ten, and owning an eight-game losing streak, didn’t offer much resistance after the opening minutes.
It was Haiby's shooting that "opened the lid a little bit" for NU's offense, Williams said.
Nebraska’s 54% field-goal shooting was its best of the season and the first time NU shot better than 50% from the floor since the Dec. 4 season-opener against Oral Roberts.
"I thought … field-goal percentage, and five people in double figures was just because we were willing to move the basketball, really go inside-outside, really look to attack," Williams said. "We got great shots, we were shot-ready, and we had that balanced scoring, and that's really important."
The Huskers’ 84 points were their second-most of the season; their 43 first-half points were two off their season-high, also against Oral Roberts. NU had a pair of 23-point quarters, which matched its second-best scoring total for any quarter this season.
"We have capable scorers and we have people who can consistently bring it every game. There’s really not very many people on our team who I would say are a liability," forward Kate Cain said. "We have scorers. So it’s not necessarily I’m surprised that we can score this much, it just depends on who really shows up on the offense from day to day."
The only timeout Williams called came midway through the fourth quarter when Wisconsin used a 7-0 run to cut a 25-point Nebraska lead down to 18.
The Badger run eventually hit 11-0, which allowed Williams to do some spirited late-game coaching, but Nebraska was largely in control for the game’s final 25 minutes.
Cain finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots for NU. Bella Cravens and Annika Stewart each scored 13, while Ruby Porter had 12.
The game also marked the Husker debut of freshman Kendall Coley, who joined the roster Jan. 19. The top-50 recruit made her first appearance late in the second quarter.
