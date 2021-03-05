A day in the life of former Norfolk boys hooper Christian Eisenhauer, a four-year practice player for the Husker women

“Until he brought it up I didn’t know that was a thing,” Eisenhauer said.

He was added to the practice group as a freshman and stuck with it all four years.

“I just think it’s really cool to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself,” Eisenhauer said. “You get that team and family aspect of it. Even though we’re not playing college ball, it still makes us kind of feel included.”

This year Eisenhauer recruited his brother, Cameron, and cousin, Camden Eisenhauer, to be practice players.

In the past, Nebraska had a group of about 20 practice players, and they’d each come to practice a few days a week as their class schedules allowed. But this season only six were selected because of different NCAA rules due to COVID-19, and the practice players are now student managers.

That comes with added responsibilities, including having to get tested for COVID-19 each morning. And now the job includes being at practice or games six days a week and also traveling to some road games.

“This year we started in the middle of October when official practice could start and we’re with them all the way through, whenever their season end,” Eisenhauer said. “Basically we’re a part of the team. It’s just really cool.”