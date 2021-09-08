 Skip to main content
A challenging stretch in 2022 highlights the NU women's basketball team's Big Ten schedule
A challenging stretch in 2022 highlights the NU women's basketball team's Big Ten schedule

Maryland vs. Nebraska, 2.14

Maryland's Katie Benzan (left) guards Nebraska's MiCole Cayton as she drives to the basket in the third quarter of a Feb. 14 game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 Journal Star file photo

A record four Big Ten women’s basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season, and Nebraska has drawn a schedule where it will play those teams a combined six times this season.

Maryland, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana each made it to the Sweet 16, and Indiana reached the Elite Eight. Nebraska has a tough stretch of games early in the season when it will play four straight games against those teams.

Nebraska’s schedule includes single games against Maryland and Michigan and two each against Iowa and Indiana. Iowa returns one of the most exciting players in women’s basketball in guard Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring last season (26.6 points per game).

Iowa and Nebraska will play on back-to-back Sundays in January, with the Hawkeyes coming to Lincoln on Jan. 9.

Nebraska’s 18-game league schedule was announced on Wednesday. Five of Nebraska’s nine league home games are against NCAA Tournament teams from last season.

Nebraska will begin the Big Ten season with a road game against Michigan State on Dec. 30 or 31.

Nebraska previously announced an 11-game nonconference schedule that includes eight home games.

Before the regular season, Nebraska will have a closed scrimmage against Omaha and an exhibition against Midland.

Last season, the Huskers finished in ninth place in the Big Ten with a 9-10 league record. They were 13-13 overall.

Nebraska returns almost all of its roster with the exception of Kate Cain. The Huskers added five new players in the offseason (four freshmen, one transfer). Many of the Big Ten teams returned the majority of their players, including a combined seven All-Americans.

Nebraska's 2021-22 schedule

Nov. 1, Midland (exhibition)

Nov. 9, Maine

Nov. 11, Prairie View A&M

Nov. 14, Alabama A&M

Nov. 17, Creighton

Nov. 20, North Carolina Central

Nov. 26, Drexel (San Diego)

Nov. 27, Fresno State or San Diego (San Diego)

Dec. 1, at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 11, Indiana State

Dec. 19, Drake

Dec. 22, Wyoming

Dec. 30/31, at Michigan State

Jan. 4, Michigan

Jan. 9, Iowa

Jan. 13, at Indiana

Jan. 16, at Iowa

Jan. 20, Rutgers

Jan. 23, at Illinois

Jan. 27, Wisconsin

Jan. 30, Purdue

Feb. 3, Penn State

Feb. 6, at Maryland

Feb. 10, at Ohio State

Feb. 14, Indiana

Feb. 17, at Penn State

Feb. 20, Minnesota

Feb. 23, at Wisconsin

Feb. 27, Northwestern

March 2-6, Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

