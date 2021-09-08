A challenging stretch in 2022 highlights the NU women's basketball team's Big Ten schedule

A record four Big Ten women’s basketball teams made the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 last season, and Nebraska has drawn a schedule where it will play those teams a combined six times this season.

Maryland, Iowa, Michigan and Indiana each made it to the Sweet 16, and Indiana reached the Elite Eight. Nebraska has a tough stretch of games early in the season when it will play four straight games against those teams.

Nebraska’s schedule includes single games against Maryland and Michigan and two each against Iowa and Indiana. Iowa returns one of the most exciting players in women’s basketball in guard Caitlin Clark, who led the nation in scoring last season (26.6 points per game).

Iowa and Nebraska will play on back-to-back Sundays in January, with the Hawkeyes coming to Lincoln on Jan. 9.

Nebraska’s 18-game league schedule was announced on Wednesday. Five of Nebraska’s nine league home games are against NCAA Tournament teams from last season.

Nebraska will begin the Big Ten season with a road game against Michigan State on Dec. 30 or 31.

Nebraska previously announced an 11-game nonconference schedule that includes eight home games.