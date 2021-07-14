What had Will Bolt 'nodding my head' during Trev Alberts' speech; Fred Hoiberg reacts, too

"That was a consensus among the coaches that, just speaking together as a group ... having some continuity, and having someone here that understands the uniqueness of Nebraska, and has been here as a student-athlete before, and embodies a lot of those things that the entire state of Nebraska is all about (was important)," Bolt said.

"I think it's incredibly important that he has a knowledge of this place."

Men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is more of a contemporary of Alberts, having gone to college and played professionally at roughly the same time as the former NU linebacker. The two were both pros in Indianapolis in the mid-1990s, Hoiberg with the NBA's Indiana Pacers and Alberts with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

While the two have crossed paths a couple of times, they aren't deeply familiar with each other, Hoiberg said. Still, Alberts' life experiences and his deep love for Nebraska were evident.

"I think that's an important part of leadership, is when you've seen it from different people," Hoiberg said. "I know how important this place is to Trev. Being an All-American here, being a guy that was here in the program’s heyday, I know he’s going to do everything in his power to get all the programs competing for championships, and that’s what it’s all about."

