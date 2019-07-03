The TV show 'Stranger Things' became a phenomenon when it debuted in 2016, and now, the Nebraska football team is aiming to become a college football phenomenon in Year 2 under Scott Frost.
Netflix's hit show, which returns tonight at midnight, is entering season three. The show became popular thanks to its 1980s feel, music, fashion and show trailers.
The Nebraska football Twitter account on Wednesday made a spin-off of a typical Stranger Things trailer that geared fans up for the start of football season.
It shows Memorial Stadium entering the "upside down" then goes through the cast of coaches on NU's staff.
Watch the full video here:
Something about this place is different...— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) July 3, 2019
Season 2 with @coach_frost coming this fall.#GBR @Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/wZt704dAIQ