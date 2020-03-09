Zuhn, Gabel open day with three-set comeback win as Nebraska beach volleyball sweeps Ottawa
View Comments
web only

Zuhn, Gabel open day with three-set comeback win as Nebraska beach volleyball sweeps Ottawa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska beach volleyball team swept Ottawa (Kansas) on Monday at the Hawks Championship Center, 5-0.

Riley Zuhn and Emma Gabel started the day with a three-set, comeback win at No. 5, defeating Ottawa's Zari Montgomery and Stefanie Mitchell, 18-21, 22-20, 15-13.

At No. 1, Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames also went three sets, upending Emily Jackson and Raven Casas 21-10, 20-22, 15-10.

Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet (No. 2) and Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles (No. 3) had an easier time, both winning in two sets. Nebraska next takes on Wayne State on March 17 at 10 a.m. 

Nebraska volleyball logo 2019
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News