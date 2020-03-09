Zuhn, Gabel open day with three-set comeback win as Nebraska beach volleyball sweeps Ottawa

The Nebraska beach volleyball team swept Ottawa (Kansas) on Monday at the Hawks Championship Center, 5-0.
Riley Zuhn and Emma Gabel started the day with a three-set, comeback win at No. 5, defeating Ottawa's Zari Montgomery and Stefanie Mitchell, 18-21, 22-20, 15-13.
At No. 1, Lauren Stivrins and Nicklin Hames also went three sets, upending Emily Jackson and Raven Casas 21-10, 20-22, 15-10.
Lexi Sun and Jazz Sweet (No. 2) and Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles (No. 3) had an easier time, both winning in two sets. Nebraska next takes on Wayne State on March 17 at 10 a.m.