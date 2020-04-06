Zoom, walking the dog and baking: John Cook keeping Nebraska volleyball connected during standstill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Under normal circumstances, the Nebraska volleyball team would be having its spring season this month.

The team would have practiced about five times per week leading up to its one spring match, which was scheduled against Northern Colorado on April 25 in Grand Island. The spring match was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and, for now, spring practice is suspended, too.

So like so many other things in the world, Husker volleyball is largely in a holding pattern, waiting to see when it’s safe for the team to be together in the gym.

New Nebraska volleyball recruit hopes to arrive in Lincoln soon sight unseen Keonilei Akana is a high school senior in Hawaii and hopes she'll be able to join the Husker volleyball team soon after committing this week.

In a recent Q&A on the Nebraska Athletics website, coach John Cook says he’s been working from home. The coaches can’t go on the road to recruit, and they can’t be in the gym with the players. As a result, Cook spends some time each day finding ways to keep the players and staff connected.

“We've done a virtual happy hour with our staff,” Cook told Huskers.com. “We have Zoomed a couple of times with the team and kept them updated. Otherwise my goal is how to win the day each day. I try to get up and get something done around the house, work out. Walk my dog. I've been baking.”