'You’ve brought me to highs that I didn’t even know existed': Lauren Stivrins' powerful letter written to the Nebraska volleyball program

Lauren Stivrins’ letter to the Nebraska volleyball program (as told to NCAA.com):

"Dear Husker volleyball, what a ride these past six years have been. I’ve committed my whole self to you, and it’s safe to say that at six years this is the longest relationship I’ve ever had. Like any other relationship, there have been many ups and downs. We’ve laughed together, cried together and grown together. You’ve brought me to highs that I didn’t even know existed. But you sneaky devil, you sure do know how to kick a girl when she’s down.

"Like any other successful long-term relationship there is give and take. While you may have taken away from my social life, and naïve ignorance encompassing collegiate athletics, you’ve introduced me to a more mature and self-assured version of myself, which I’m beyond grateful to have grown into.

"You’ve empowered me to lead and constantly learn, both of which were vital in my development on and off the court. It wouldn’t be possible to make it through the rough patches of our relationship if it weren’t for the people you surrounded me with. My teammates, coaches and Husker nation all played a monumental role in my success, and my life.