'You’ve brought me to highs that I didn’t even know existed': Lauren Stivrins' powerful letter written to the Nebraska volleyball program

Lauren Stivrins’ letter to the Nebraska volleyball program (as told to NCAA.com):
"Dear Husker volleyball, what a ride these past six years have been. I’ve committed my whole self to you, and it’s safe to say that at six years this is the longest relationship I’ve ever had. Like any other relationship, there have been many ups and downs. We’ve laughed together, cried together and grown together. You’ve brought me to highs that I didn’t even know existed. But you sneaky devil, you sure do know how to kick a girl when she’s down.
"Like any other successful long-term relationship there is give and take. While you may have taken away from my social life, and naïve ignorance encompassing collegiate athletics, you’ve introduced me to a more mature and self-assured version of myself, which I’m beyond grateful to have grown into.
"You’ve empowered me to lead and constantly learn, both of which were vital in my development on and off the court. It wouldn’t be possible to make it through the rough patches of our relationship if it weren’t for the people you surrounded me with. My teammates, coaches and Husker nation all played a monumental role in my success, and my life.
"Let’s face it, as an Arizona native, spending the last six years in Lincoln, Nebraska, has been an eye-opening experience. However, I can say that Lincoln has been a more welcoming home for me, and a place I’ll forever cherish.
"Since six years isn’t the typical lifespan of a college athlete, and I’ve watched many teammates come and go, one constant has been the quality of character of each of these women. I want to thank John Cook and his assistants for their recruiting efforts, because the athletes they’ve brought here are some of the most amazing humans, and not just volleyball players. I wouldn’t have made it this long without them.
"When I first started playing volleyball never did I think it would lead me to where I am today, playing for the Huskers in my fourth Final Four. This has been an epic journey, one of which people can only dream of. And it’s all thanks to you.
"Lauren."
