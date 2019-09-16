The United States women’s national volleyball team remained undefeated in the FIVB World Cup after defeating Argentina 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 25-11 on Monday in Hamamatsu, Japan.
Team USA improved to 3-0 in the 12-team round robin World Cup.
Former Nebraska libero Justine Wong-Orantes started her first match of the event. Wong-Orantes was credited with a 56 positive reception percent on 18 chances, and 11 digs.
The U.S. showcased its team depth as it used a complete different starting lineup from the first two matches of the event.
Karsta Lowe, the opposite hitter from UCLA, sparked Team USA with 20 kills on 44 attacks, one block and one ace serve for 22 points.
Team USA held a 13-6 block advantage and 5-2 margin in aces.