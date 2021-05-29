Wong-Orantes earns starting job with national team to open Volleyball Nations League

The United States women’s national volleyball teams started the FIVB Volleyball Nations League tournament by winning its first three matches last week, against Dominican Republic, Canada and Brazil.

The United States is tied with Japan for first place in the standings. Ex-Huskers Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson are each on the U.S. roster for the six-week tournament. Wong-Orantes has been the starting libero for each match.

Robinson is with the team in Rimini, Italy, but didn’t play in the first three matches. There are 18 Team USA players in the bubble, with 14 chosen for each match roster.

The FIVB updated its indoor rankings last week and the U.S. women moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in the world. The Americans will return to action on Monday to play defending world champion Serbia (1-2).

