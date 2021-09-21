With several star super-seniors back, is the Big Ten tougher this year? 'Absolutely,' says John Cook

From the Big Ten teams last season, 17 of 44 seniors came back, with most coming from the six NCAA Tournament teams.

With so many experienced players in the Big Ten, Cook says it will “absolutely” make the league tougher.

“We got 18-year-olds going against 22- and 23-year-olds. That’s a big difference,” Cook said.

Nebraska’s Madi Kubik had a feeling that many seniors would come back after last season — when fans couldn’t attend and matches were canceled at the last minute.

“People weren’t ready to leave on that note,” Kubik said. “They weren’t going to end their college career on a weird year. And I think across all of college athletics, a lot of people were feeling that.”

Starting lineup expected to become clear: Cook has chosen a starting lineup and plans to let that group stick together for a while. But he didn’t say who he’d picked.

Kubik, one of the five hitters Cook was considering for three starting spots, said after practice Monday that could be a good thing.