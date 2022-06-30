 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
With ex-Husker Justine Wong-Orantes serving as captain, Team USA takes lead at VNL

Nebraska vs. Kansas State, 8.28

Former Husker Justine Wong-Orantes shows off her gold medal while being honored during the Nebraska volleyball match on Aug. 28.

 Journal Star file photo

The United States women’s national volleyball team has moved into the lead in the multiweek Volleyball Nations League tournament.

With ex-Huskers Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson each in the starting lineup, the Americans beat Belgium 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 on Wednesday in Calgary, Alberta.

With Japan (8-1) losing its first match of the tournament to Netherlands on Wednesday, the U.S. women (8-1) have moved into first place in the VNL by virtue of their points ratio.

Wong-Orantes, who served as team captain, was credited with five digs and three successful serve receptions. Robinson led the team in digs with 12.

U.S. outside hitter Kara Bajema may be in her first season with the national team, but she is performing like a veteran. The former Washington player led all scorers with 20 points on Wednesday. She had 18 kills with a .536 hitting percentage.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

