With a chance to 'write a great chapter for her career here,' Jazz Sweet impresses vs. Iowa as Cook notches 600th win

It’s Jazz Sweet time now for the Nebraska volleyball team.
This season, Nebraska’s right-side hitter position has rotated between Riley Zuhn and Sweet, but it will probably be Sweet from here on out after Zuhn suffered a foot injury that will keep her out for the remainder of the season.
Sweet was up to the challenge on Saturday, putting down 12 kills with a career-best .733 hitting percentage to help lead No. 5 Nebraska to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-13 victory against Iowa at the Devaney Sports Center. She also had three blocks.
The win was coach John Cook’s 600th as Nebraska head coach. With just 83 losses, he’s won 87% of his matches. Overall he’s won 761 matches at Wisconsin and Nebraska.
The Huskers (12-2) swept Iowa twice this week, with the Hawkeyes only reaching 20 points in two of the six sets.
Nebraska played at a really high level for about 2½ sets on Saturday, Cook said. Nebraska hit a season-best .397 and held Iowa to .013 hitting, the best offensive and defensive performances by the Huskers this season.
Lexi Sun added 12 kills on .526 hitting. Callie Schwarzenbach started at middle blocker and had her best match of the season with four kills on .800 hitting and five blocks.
Zuhn has a broken bone in her foot. The injury probably occurred during practice on Monday but wasn’t diagnosed until the team returned from Wednesday’s match at Iowa.
It was just the fourth start of the season for Sweet. The senior from Topeka, Kansas, had started the previous three seasons but lost the starting spot to Zuhn to begin the season.
But in two matches this week, Sweet had 19 kills combined with a .592 hitting percentage. Her hitting average went from .103 to start the week to .303 by week’s end.
Now the right-side belongs to Sweet, and Cook hopes she can have a big finish.
“She hasn’t had a great year, and I want her to write a great chapter for her career here on how she finishes the season,” Cook said.
Sweet was proud of what she did to help the Huskers this week.
“I feel really good,” Sweet said. “It’s always great to be able to help my team, especially to help them score in a game like this and win 3-0. I just had a lot of fun, and it was just fun to be out there.”
Sweet had a great start to the match, and late in the second set was hitting a remarkable .875, with seven kills on eight attempts.
She was using all her shots. Sweet hit down the line, she blasted shots off the block and she swiped soft shots off the blockers’ hands.
A few of Sweet’s kills got Cook up from his seat.
Normally Sweet hits a lot of shots to the middle back zone, but on Saturday she showed great range in her attacks.
“She moved it all over the place, and that’s what makes her effective,” Cook said. “She’s got to be a creative attacker. She’s been working all season on being really creative, so when she’s confident she can do that. I thought she was really hard to defend tonight. They had no idea how to defend her.”
Setter Nicklin Hames also got Sweet a lot of high-percentage attempts, Cook said.
“I think Nicklin is setting her better than she ever has, so that’s going to help her too,” he said.
Defensive specialists Hayley Densberger and Emma Gabel also weren’t able to play Saturday, due to COVID-19 contact-tracing reasons.
The players were negative on their most recent COVID-19 test, and Cook says they could have remained with the team but chose to be extra cautious and stay home.
Nebraska has just two more weeks in the regular season, and the NCAA Tournament begins in about 25 days.
“We have some issues and we’re doing everything we can to protect the team, and that’s why Hayley and Emma weren’t here tonight,” Cook said. “We could have had them here in masks, but they chose and decided they wanted to do everything they could not to expose anybody.”