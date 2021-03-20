With a chance to 'write a great chapter for her career here,' Jazz Sweet impresses vs. Iowa as Cook notches 600th win

It was just the fourth start of the season for Sweet. The senior from Topeka, Kansas, had started the previous three seasons but lost the starting spot to Zuhn to begin the season.

But in two matches this week, Sweet had 19 kills combined with a .592 hitting percentage. Her hitting average went from .103 to start the week to .303 by week’s end.

Now the right-side belongs to Sweet, and Cook hopes she can have a big finish.

“She hasn’t had a great year, and I want her to write a great chapter for her career here on how she finishes the season,” Cook said.

Sweet was proud of what she did to help the Huskers this week.

“I feel really good,” Sweet said. “It’s always great to be able to help my team, especially to help them score in a game like this and win 3-0. I just had a lot of fun, and it was just fun to be out there.”

Sweet had a great start to the match, and late in the second set was hitting a remarkable .875, with seven kills on eight attempts.

She was using all her shots. Sweet hit down the line, she blasted shots off the block and she swiped soft shots off the blockers’ hands.

A few of Sweet’s kills got Cook up from his seat.