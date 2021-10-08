With 3-1 win against Penn State, Nebraska aces first Big Ten test to remain unbeaten in league play

Nicklin Hames, playing in her 100th career match, had a season-high 49 assists. She also had 12 digs three blocks and one ace serve.

Nebraska had a .244 hitting percentage and held Penn State to .176 hitting.

Of Nebraska’s seven best offensive matches of the season, five have come in the past three weeks.

“We haven’t been playing like this all year,” Cook said. “We have been building it the last three weeks, and it came out tonight. That was a great effort.”

The end of the third set was the big moment of the match. Penn State made a late surge to tie the set at 23. But Nebraska won the next two points to win the set 25-23 and take a 2-1 match lead. Stivrins and Hames teamed up for a great kill, with Stivrins running a slide but not taking it all the way to the pin, catching the defense by surprise. Kubik had the set point kill with a shot down the line.

Entering Friday the Huskers had lost all three matches against ranked teams. That’s part of why the locker room was lively after Friday’s win.